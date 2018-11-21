A top drawer Continuum Fingerboard is huge, and it commands an equally huge price tag of US$5,290. For that kind of money, players can tap into eight octaves using up to 16 fingers anywhere on the bold red neoprene interface punctuated with black strips. It's built around the EaganMatrix polyphonic sound engine and can be used as a stand-alone instrument, integrated into a modular synth setup or cabled up to other hardware and used as a MIDI controller.

