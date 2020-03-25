© 2020 New Atlas

Happier goes big with retro-chic, modular Traveler camping trailer

By C.C. Weiss
March 25, 2020
Happier goes big with retro-ch...
Happier sizes up with the 17-foot Traveler caravan
Happier sizes up with the 17-foot Traveler caravan
View 12 Images
On the road with the new Happier Camper Traveler in tow
1/12
On the road with the new Happier Camper Traveler in tow
The two available Traveler floor plans: one with included kitchen and bathroom, one with free space in the center
2/12
The two available Traveler floor plans: one with included kitchen and bathroom, one with free space in the center
The Traveler has 4 feet of extra body (and overall) length as compared to the HC1
3/12
The Traveler has 4 feet of extra body (and overall) length as compared to the HC1
Happier sizes up with the 17-foot Traveler caravan
4/12
Happier sizes up with the 17-foot Traveler caravan
Plenty of windows on the retro-styled Traveler
5/12
Plenty of windows on the retro-styled Traveler
The Traveler can be a spacious, fully equipped option for two travelers or a family trailer for more
6/12
The Traveler can be a spacious, fully equipped option for two travelers or a family trailer for more
It's larger than the HC1, but at 1,800 lb, the Traveler is still built for towing with modest vehicles
7/12
It's larger than the HC1, but at 1,800 lb, the Traveler is still built for towing with modest vehicles
Enjoying the views from inside the Happier Traveler
8/12
Enjoying the views from inside the Happier Traveler
The big additions in the Traveler are the bathroom and the kitchen block with dual-burner stove, sink and fridge drawer
9/12
The big additions in the Traveler are the bathroom and the kitchen block with dual-burner stove, sink and fridge drawer
Happier's Adaptive cubes can be pulled out of the trailer and used outdoors
10/12
Happier's Adaptive cubes can be pulled out of the trailer and used outdoors
Drawer fridge accessible from inside or out
11/12
Drawer fridge accessible from inside or out
Campsite looks a bit dicey but the views are nice
12/12
Campsite looks a bit dicey but the views are nice
View gallery - 12 images

Happier Camper burst onto the camper scene in a big way a few years ago, blending smooth, retro-inspired fiberglass with a super-flexible Lego-like interior to create the adorable, little HC1 camping trailer. After a side trip over into the camper van realm, Happier gets back to caravans once again, adding a little size to the family with the new Traveler. The latest Happier camper fills its belly with a fixed kitchen and wet bathroom but still packs plenty of freeform flex space to let campers adjust things until they get them just right. It's a roomy, fully-equipped trailer for couples or a cozy trailer for families.

The 17-foot (5.2-m) Traveler gains 4 feet (1.2 m) of length and 4 in (10 cm) of height as compared to the HC1, and Happier uses that extra space to create a multi-area floor plan rather than the empty, fully-modular floor space of the HC1. The Traveler layout is anchored by a kitchen and central wet bathroom facing each other just to the left of the entry. The kitchen has a standard set-up with dual-burner stove and sink tucked below a hinged lid. In place of a standing fridge, the block includes an indoor/outdoor-access Dometic drawer fridge. The wet bathroom just across houses a toilet, sink and shower.

The big additions in the Traveler are the bathroom and the kitchen block with dual-burner stove, sink and fridge drawer
The big additions in the Traveler are the bathroom and the kitchen block with dual-burner stove, sink and fridge drawer

Moving forward or backward from that central duo, campers find empty spaces that they can make their own. The front includes a 3 x 3 grid of floor attachment panels, and the rear includes a 2 x 3 grid. Campers can secure Happier's Adaptiv modules into these panels to create all kinds of different configurations.

Compatible Adaptiv modules include the seat/storage cube, table mount, cooler cube and more. The cubes can be set down in singles, stacked on top of each other, and lined up and topped with cushions to create benches and beds, owners enjoying virtually unlimited flexibility in creating day and night layouts. The quick video below highlights how the interior spaces can change on the fly with Adaptiv modules.
Adaptiv™ for Traveler (HCT) by Happier Camper

The kitchen and bathroom are built in, but other modules like the bench and cooler blocks can be removed and used outside, creating a flexible indoor/outdoor living space perfect for camping on warm, sunny days (cold, snowy days, too, if you like that kind of weather).

On the downside, the Traveler loses the HC1's large rear hatch, so it won't be so capable when it comes to hauling motorcycles, bikes and other equipment.

It's larger than the HC1, but at 1,800 lb, the Traveler is still built for towing with modest vehicles
It's larger than the HC1, but at 1,800 lb, the Traveler is still built for towing with modest vehicles

The 1,800-lb (816-kg) Traveler trailer with kitchen and bathroom starts at US$39,950, a $15K bump over the 13-foot (4-m) HC1. Standard features include heat and hot water, with equipment like solar power and air conditioning available optionally. Happier also plans an empty shell version without the kitchen and bathroom.

Source: Happier Camper

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

Caravanhappier-camperTrailertrailersModular
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Top Stories

Load More