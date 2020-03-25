Happier goes big with retro-chic, modular Traveler camping trailer

Happier Camper burst onto the camper scene in a big way a few years ago, blending smooth, retro-inspired fiberglass with a super-flexible Lego-like interior to create the adorable, little HC1 camping trailer. After a side trip over into the camper van realm, Happier gets back to caravans once again, adding a little size to the family with the new Traveler. The latest Happier camper fills its belly with a fixed kitchen and wet bathroom but still packs plenty of freeform flex space to let campers adjust things until they get them just right. It's a roomy, fully-equipped trailer for couples or a cozy trailer for families.

The 17-foot (5.2-m) Traveler gains 4 feet (1.2 m) of length and 4 in (10 cm) of height as compared to the HC1, and Happier uses that extra space to create a multi-area floor plan rather than the empty, fully-modular floor space of the HC1. The Traveler layout is anchored by a kitchen and central wet bathroom facing each other just to the left of the entry. The kitchen has a standard set-up with dual-burner stove and sink tucked below a hinged lid. In place of a standing fridge, the block includes an indoor/outdoor-access Dometic drawer fridge. The wet bathroom just across houses a toilet, sink and shower.

The big additions in the Traveler are the bathroom and the kitchen block with dual-burner stove, sink and fridge drawer Happier Camper

Moving forward or backward from that central duo, campers find empty spaces that they can make their own. The front includes a 3 x 3 grid of floor attachment panels, and the rear includes a 2 x 3 grid. Campers can secure Happier's Adaptiv modules into these panels to create all kinds of different configurations.

Compatible Adaptiv modules include the seat/storage cube, table mount, cooler cube and more. The cubes can be set down in singles, stacked on top of each other, and lined up and topped with cushions to create benches and beds, owners enjoying virtually unlimited flexibility in creating day and night layouts. The quick video below highlights how the interior spaces can change on the fly with Adaptiv modules.

Adaptiv™ for Traveler (HCT) by Happier Camper

The kitchen and bathroom are built in, but other modules like the bench and cooler blocks can be removed and used outside, creating a flexible indoor/outdoor living space perfect for camping on warm, sunny days (cold, snowy days, too, if you like that kind of weather).

On the downside, the Traveler loses the HC1's large rear hatch, so it won't be so capable when it comes to hauling motorcycles, bikes and other equipment.

It's larger than the HC1, but at 1,800 lb, the Traveler is still built for towing with modest vehicles Happier Camper

The 1,800-lb (816-kg) Traveler trailer with kitchen and bathroom starts at US$39,950, a $15K bump over the 13-foot (4-m) HC1. Standard features include heat and hot water, with equipment like solar power and air conditioning available optionally. Happier also plans an empty shell version without the kitchen and bathroom.

Source: Happier Camper

