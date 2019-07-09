"The biggest worry people had for a long time with this idea was that UV radiation would just destroy life," says Idan Ginsburg, lead author of the study. "But it turns out if you're shielded, even just a few inches, by rock or ice, that's enough protection. There are even more complex life forms, like tardigrades, that can survive in space – they simply go into hibernation. So we know that microbes on a planet can survive being ejected into space; they can survive in space and, in theory, survive re-entry to be transplanted from one planet to another."