Hasselblad ramps up the detail with 400 MP multi-shot camera
Back in April 2016, Sweden's Hasselblad announced a 100 megapixel single-shot medium format camera named the H6D-100C. Now the company has injected the system with some sensor-shift, multi-shot capabilities for the upcoming release of the H6D-400C MS, which as its name suggests can help satisfy detail-obsessed professionals with insane 400 megapixel photographs.
Like the H6D-100C system, the 400C MS features a 100 megapixel CMOS sensor with a physical size of 53.4 x 40 mm, but the camera has been treated to a multi-shot upgrade capable of an effective resolution of 400 megapixels in 6-shot image capture mode, 100 MP in 4-shot mode or 100 MP in single shot mode.
To produce those headline-grabbing 400 MP photos, the camera's sensor and mount are moved by a full pixel for the first four images to ensure full color data capture and then the sensor is returned to its home position before a further move of half a pixel horizontally and then half a pixel vertically completes the sequence. These six images are then merged together to form a 2.4 GB, 16-bit TIFF file at 23,200 x 17,400 resolution that's promised to offer "an astonishing moiré free level of detail." For all of this to happen though, the H6D-400C MS must be tethered to a computer.
Other than its multi-shot megapixel prowess, the new H6D offers a similar user experience to other Hasselblad single shot camera systems. There's 15 stops of dynamic range, True Focus II for "true, accurate focusing throughout the image field" and an ISO range of 64 to 12.800.
The 400C MS has a USB-C port for tethered shooting and 30 frames-per-second live view, one media card slot for CFast 2.0 and another for SD, a 3-inch, 920K-dot touch display panel rocking a smartphone-like UI and UHD-capable video in Hasselblad's own RAW video format. And the system has integrated Wi-Fi, too, for previewing images on an iPhone or iPad using the Phocus Mobile app, as well as mini-HDMI and audio in and outs.
The H6D-400C MS is scheduled to start shipping in March for US$47,995, meanwhile the promo video below introduces the main feature set.
Source: Hasselblad
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more