To produce those headline-grabbing 400 MP photos, the camera's sensor and mount are moved by a full pixel for the first four images to ensure full color data capture and then the sensor is returned to its home position before a further move of half a pixel horizontally and then half a pixel vertically completes the sequence. These six images are then merged together to form a 2.4 GB, 16-bit TIFF file at 23,200 x 17,400 resolution that's promised to offer "an astonishing moiré free level of detail." For all of this to happen though, the H6D-400C MS must be tethered to a computer.

