© 2020 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Study links air pollution to osteoporosis

By Ben Coxworth
January 06, 2020
Study links air pollution to o...
For the study, bone mass was measured in participants' lumbar spine and left hip
For the study, bone mass was measured in participants' lumbar spine and left hip
View 1 Image
For the study, bone mass was measured in participants' lumbar spine and left hip
1/1
For the study, bone mass was measured in participants' lumbar spine and left hip

Air pollution has long been associated with health problems such as respiratory diseases, and has more recently even been linked to psychotic experiences. New research now reinforces the theory that it may also cause osteoporosis.

For the recent study, scientists from Spain's Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) assessed the outdoor air quality of 28 villages near the Indian city of Hyberabad. They were particularly interested in levels of suspended fine particulate matter and black carbon.

The researchers additionally analyzed the bone health of 3,717 residents of those villages. A technology known as dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry was used, to measure bone mass at the lumbar spine and the left hip.

The data was gathered over a four-year period, from 2009 to 2012. During that time, residents also completed questionnaires regarding the type of indoor cooking fuel they used.

It was ultimately found that the villagers' average annual exposure to airborne particles (measuring 2.5 micrometers or less) sat at 32.8 micrograms per cubic meter. This is far above the World Health Organisation's maximum recommended level of 10 micrograms.

Importantly, it was also noted that the higher a village's levels of outdoor air pollution, the lower its residents' bone mineral content and mineral density tended to be. There was no correlation, however, between bone mass and the use of biomass such as wood for cooking fuel.

"This study contributes to the limited and inconclusive literature on air pollution and bone health," says ISGlobal's Dr. Otavio T. Ranzani, first author of a paper on the research. "Inhalation of polluting particles could lead to bone mass loss through the oxidative stress and inflammation caused by air pollution."

The paper was recently published in the journal Jama Network Open.

Source: ISGlobal

Tags

Health & WellbeingAir qualityPollutionOsteoporosisBones
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More