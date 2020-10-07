© 2020 New Atlas
Health & Wellbeing

Breakaway exercise bike folds down small when not needed

By Ben Coxworth
October 07, 2020
Breakaway exercise bike folds ...
The Breakaway Bike is presently on Indiegogo
The Breakaway Bike is presently on Indiegogo
View 3 Images
The Breakaway Bike in use
1/3
The Breakaway Bike in use
The Breakaway Bike, ready to ride
2/3
The Breakaway Bike, ready to ride
The Breakaway Bike is presently on Indiegogo
3/3
The Breakaway Bike is presently on Indiegogo
View gallery - 3 images

Exercise bikes may offer a great form of exercise, but the things can get in the way. The Breakaway Bike is designed with that in mind, as it folds down into a package that's about the size of a carry-on bag.

The Breakaway is made of T6 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum, tips the scales at about 35 lb (16 kg), accommodates riders weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg), and measures 25 x 8 x 17 inches (63.5 x 20.3 x 43.2 cm) when folded. To unfold it, users just pull out its four legs, raise its seat and handlebars, and select the desired level of resistance on its belt-driven flywheel. The whole process reportedly takes less than one minute.

Because it has a Bluetooth module, the bike is compatible with tablet- or laptop-based training programs such as Zwift. It also comes with its own iOS/Android smartphone app, which displays metrics including distance travelled, cadence, calories burned, and elapsed time. A built-in power meter is available as an optional extra.

The Breakaway Bike, ready to ride
The Breakaway Bike, ready to ride

Should you be interested, the Breakaway Bike is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$399 will get you one – when and if it reaches production – with the planned retail price sitting at $599.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

Source: Indiegogo

Breakaway Bike

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Health & WellbeingExercise BikesFoldingIndiegogoFitness
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More