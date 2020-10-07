Breakaway exercise bike folds down small when not needed

Exercise bikes may offer a great form of exercise, but the things can get in the way. The Breakaway Bike is designed with that in mind, as it folds down into a package that's about the size of a carry-on bag.

The Breakaway is made of T6 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum, tips the scales at about 35 lb (16 kg), accommodates riders weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg), and measures 25 x 8 x 17 inches (63.5 x 20.3 x 43.2 cm) when folded. To unfold it, users just pull out its four legs, raise its seat and handlebars, and select the desired level of resistance on its belt-driven flywheel. The whole process reportedly takes less than one minute.

Because it has a Bluetooth module, the bike is compatible with tablet- or laptop-based training programs such as Zwift. It also comes with its own iOS/Android smartphone app, which displays metrics including distance travelled, cadence, calories burned, and elapsed time. A built-in power meter is available as an optional extra.

The Breakaway Bike, ready to ride Breakaway Industries

Should you be interested, the Breakaway Bike is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$399 will get you one – when and if it reaches production – with the planned retail price sitting at $599.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

Source: Indiegogo