Breakaway exercise bike folds down small when not needed
Exercise bikes may offer a great form of exercise, but the things can get in the way. The Breakaway Bike is designed with that in mind, as it folds down into a package that's about the size of a carry-on bag.
The Breakaway is made of T6 6061 aerospace-grade aluminum, tips the scales at about 35 lb (16 kg), accommodates riders weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg), and measures 25 x 8 x 17 inches (63.5 x 20.3 x 43.2 cm) when folded. To unfold it, users just pull out its four legs, raise its seat and handlebars, and select the desired level of resistance on its belt-driven flywheel. The whole process reportedly takes less than one minute.
Because it has a Bluetooth module, the bike is compatible with tablet- or laptop-based training programs such as Zwift. It also comes with its own iOS/Android smartphone app, which displays metrics including distance travelled, cadence, calories burned, and elapsed time. A built-in power meter is available as an optional extra.
Should you be interested, the Breakaway Bike is currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$399 will get you one – when and if it reaches production – with the planned retail price sitting at $599.
You can see it in use, in the video below.
Source: Indiegogo
