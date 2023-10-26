Movably Pro chair goes 'flamingo' for comfort and productivity

Movably Pro is intended to be more than an ergonomic desk chair. It’s designed to allow you to move more and get work done without disrupting focus, so you can work sitting, standing, or "go Flamingo."

After Mark Kapij, CEO of Movably Inc., fractured a vertebra in a road cycling accident, he found sitting for long periods uncomfortable. Not getting relief from any ergonomic chairs on the market at the time, he teamed up with Andriy Chulyk and Jose Chavarria to create Movably Pro, a solution designed with movement, productivity, and health in mind.

With Movably Pro, now available on Indiegogo, the creators combined the ergonomics of a traditional desk chair, the stance of a standing desk, and the movement of a treadmill desk all in one. Users can sit, stand, or lean while they work. But the big point of difference for the Movably Pro is the ability to "go Flamingo" – one leg up and one leg down.

Designed to work with any sit-to-stand desk, Movably Pro has seven postures, an integrated, height-adjustable footrest, adjustable height and lumbar support and an anti-fatigue mat. Its upholstery is replaceable, making for easy maintenance and the ability to customize style.

The accompanying Movably app lets users track their positions and sets customized intervals for posture changes. In Auto Mode, Movably Pro gives users a haptic vibration, which can be set to between one and 15 minutes, prompting them to change positions.

The chair's creators say their claims of Movably Pro's comfort are backed by science. The company commissioned a study, published in Applied Ergonomics, that pitted the Movably Pro against a high-end ergonomic chair, with 100% of users reporting less discomfort after continuously using Movably Pro for two hours.

Movably Pro can accommodate users up to 275 lb (125 kg) at heights of between 5 ft 2 in (157 cm) and 6 ft 4 in (193 cm). The product itself weighs 70 lb (32 kg) and takes about five minutes to assemble.

Movably Inc. offers a range of options on Indiegogo, starting with the Movably Pro Early Bird deal for US$1,499. Then there’s the Premium model, which features an upholstery and cushion upgrade for $1,798. With the Movably Pro Plus, you get a sit-to-stand companion desk thrown in for US$1,998, and if you want to go all-out, there’s the Premium Plus, which includes the upholstery and cushion upgrade and the companion desk for US$2,297. Movably Inc. ships to the US and Canada.

The Indiegogo campaign closes in November 2023, and shipping is due to begin in July 2024 if all goes as promised. The video below demonstrates the functionality of Movably Pro.

Source: Movably