Movably Pro chair goes 'flamingo' for comfort and productivity

By Paul McClure
October 25, 2023
Movably Pro is intended to be more than an ergonomic desk chair. It’s designed to allow you to move more and get work done without disrupting focus, so you can work sitting, standing, or "go Flamingo."

After Mark Kapij, CEO of Movably Inc., fractured a vertebra in a road cycling accident, he found sitting for long periods uncomfortable. Not getting relief from any ergonomic chairs on the market at the time, he teamed up with Andriy Chulyk and Jose Chavarria to create Movably Pro, a solution designed with movement, productivity, and health in mind.

With Movably Pro, now available on Indiegogo, the creators combined the ergonomics of a traditional desk chair, the stance of a standing desk, and the movement of a treadmill desk all in one. Users can sit, stand, or lean while they work. But the big point of difference for the Movably Pro is the ability to "go Flamingo" – one leg up and one leg down.

Designed to work with any sit-to-stand desk, Movably Pro has seven postures, an integrated, height-adjustable footrest, adjustable height and lumbar support and an anti-fatigue mat. Its upholstery is replaceable, making for easy maintenance and the ability to customize style.

The accompanying Movably app lets users track their positions and sets customized intervals for posture changes. In Auto Mode, Movably Pro gives users a haptic vibration, which can be set to between one and 15 minutes, prompting them to change positions.

The chair's creators say their claims of Movably Pro's comfort are backed by science. The company commissioned a study, published in Applied Ergonomics, that pitted the Movably Pro against a high-end ergonomic chair, with 100% of users reporting less discomfort after continuously using Movably Pro for two hours.

Movably Pro can accommodate users up to 275 lb (125 kg) at heights of between 5 ft 2 in (157 cm) and 6 ft 4 in (193 cm). The product itself weighs 70 lb (32 kg) and takes about five minutes to assemble.

Movably Inc. offers a range of options on Indiegogo, starting with the Movably Pro Early Bird deal for US$1,499. Then there’s the Premium model, which features an upholstery and cushion upgrade for $1,798. With the Movably Pro Plus, you get a sit-to-stand companion desk thrown in for US$1,998, and if you want to go all-out, there’s the Premium Plus, which includes the upholstery and cushion upgrade and the companion desk for US$2,297. Movably Inc. ships to the US and Canada.

The Indiegogo campaign closes in November 2023, and shipping is due to begin in July 2024 if all goes as promised. The video below demonstrates the functionality of Movably Pro.

MOVABLY 4K IGG

Source: Movably

Paul McClure
Paul McClure
Before realizing his writing passion, Paul worked as an intensive care nurse and a criminal defense lawyer for many years. He has a keen interest in mental health and addiction, chronic illness, and medical technology. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and creative writing in 2022, Paul joined New Atlas in 2023. Before starting with New Atlas, Paul had written for several online publications in the areas of health and well-being, parenting, entertainment, and popular culture.

Michel Driessen
Very complicated, very expensive. I just put a cylindrical cushion filled with slippery seeds like rice, buckwheat, or similar on a flat surface and my bassin and spine automatically take on the ideal form. Keep it simple.
jayedwin98020
For the average individual, the prices are a real deterient!

Maybe you can afford it, but would you buy it?