Portable device detects food allergens on the spot

Allergen Alert, from French food safety diagnostics company bioMerieux, is a “pocket-sized laboratory” instrument capable of identifying food allergens. It was recently unveiled at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The portable battery-operated device, which reportedly replicates the results of laboratory precision testing in a compact format, is said to be the cumulation of 10 years of teamwork with allergists, emergency physicians, allergy patients, food safety experts and restaurant owners.

“The number of people with food allergies has increased by 50% over the last 15 years. It’s a growing public health issue,” explains Bénédicte Astier, CEO of bioMerieux. “Allergen Alert offers an innovative preventive solution, reducing the risk of exposure and thereby improving the quality of life for persons with allergies or suffering from celiac disease.”

Indeed, the combined effects of changing lifestyles, food industrialization, environmental disruptions and eating patterns over the past two decades has resulted in a drastic increase in food allergies that previously affected a small number of the population.

The device is claimed to deliver results in just two minutes Allergen Alert

Allergen Alert is aimed at restaurant owners concerned about food safety for their diners, and at at-home consumers worried about cross-contamination or inaccurate ingredient listings when dining out.

It can currently detect milk and gluten allergens in food through immunoassay technology, which identifies specific allergen proteins or substances via antigens or antibodies present in food.

The device presently detects milk and gluten allergens, although it should ultimately be able to detect the nine most common food allergens Allergen Alert

Currently, gourmands with celiac disease or with food allergies wanting to dine out are reliant on accurate menus listings or verbal warnings from staff to discern which dishes are safe.

Those who choose to prepare meals at home can be bogged down by grocery shopping that requires careful analysis of ingredient labels, which is time-consuming. They may also have to organize meals to prevent cross-contamination, or offer separate menus in a shared household.

As well, speciality food ingredients or accidental exposure to allergens can lead to increased grocery costs due to food substitutes and medical costs from specialized consultations or hospitalizations. Studies also show that a family with an allergic child incurs an additional annual cost of US$4,000 to $5,000 per year.

Allergen Alert works with single-use disposable pouches, in which food samples are placed Allergen Alert

Instead of the previous iterations of detectors that use barcode scanners or apps that scan a photo of a dish to interpret the presence of allergens, Allergen Alert relies on a food sample placed in a patented single-use pouch inserted into the device for analysis. Within two minutes, the results pop up on the screen or app to indicate an allergen is present.

Allergen Alert will be available for pre-order at the end of this year, with the 2026 models being able to detect milk and gluten allergens – pricing has yet to be announced. By 2028 the device should be able to detect the nine most common food allergens that account for 80% of allergic reactions, including peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, wheat, soy and sesame.

In addition to the device, test pouches will be offered at under US$10 each or through a subscription plan.

Possible future applications could include deeper food analysis, water testing and environmental testing.

Source: Allergen Alert

