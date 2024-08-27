Prozac pollution is disrupting fish reproduction

The law of unintended consequences gained new appreciation today when a five-year international study was published in the Journal of Animal Ecology detailing how long-term exposure to pharmaceutical pollutants can have dramatic consequences for marine wildlife.

It seems that waterway pollution resulting from the widely prescribed antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac) is having catastrophic effects on fish behavior and fish reproduction, with Guppy males growing a larger sex organ (the gonopodium – a fin-like organ used to fertilize the female), reducing the velocity of their sperm and their overall body condition, and inhibiting their behavioral plasticity (their ability to adapt).

The general body condition of male Guppies is critically important for mating and for fighting with other males, threatening their overall survival.

The study’s co-lead author, Dr Upama Aich from the Monash University School of Biological Sciences in Australia, said chemicals were “being dumped into our waterways every day” and the changes observed in guppies at low concentrations of fluoxetine should be taken as a warning about their ability “to live and survive and thrive in a polluted environment.”

Pharmaceutical pollutants have become a pervasive issue in rivers, lakes and oceans worldwide but until this study, the impact of these chemicals on aquatic wildlife, particularly on behavior and reproductive success, has not been clear.

“Fluoxetine exposure also significantly reduced the behavioral plasticity of guppies, leading to a lower capacity of the individuals to adjust their own activity and risk-taking behaviors across contexts,” said the paper's co-author, Assistant Professor Giovanni Polverino from the University of Tuscia.

The findings highlight the need for a more comprehensive approach to evaluating the ecological and evolutionary consequences of pharmaceutical pollution. As human activities continue to introduce new pollutants into the environment, understanding their effects on wildlife is crucial for preserving biodiversity and ensuring the health of ecosystems.

Source: Monash University