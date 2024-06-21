Heart Disease
Research, treatments and medical innovations around a range of different heart disease conditions
Top News
While statin drugs are good at controlling plaques in blood vessels, they can't eliminate them once they are established. But researchers may have just found a way to blast the circulatory system clean using a common nutrient found in many foods.
For the first time, the fully mechanical heart made by BiVACOR, which uses the same technology as high-speed rail lines, has been implanted inside a human being. The feat marks a major step in keeping people alive as they wait for heart transplants.
Smoking, obesity, and stress. They're all common causes of damaging cardiac events. However, a just-published study says a new culprit should be added to the list of the risks that can hurt our hearts: constipation.
Latest News
June 21, 2024It turns out that blasting people with shockwaves during open-heart surgery is a really good idea. That's what researchers found who used the technique to reactivate heart cells and improve the post-op lives of patients in a groundbreaking study.
June 05, 2024Close relationships with family and friends that allow discussion about personal matters reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 30%, a new study has found. The research suggests that avoiding the loneliness of social isolation is good for your heart.
May 01, 2024Even brief periods of anger caused by triggering memories can negatively impact our blood vessels' ability to relax. That's the finding of a new study that could have implications on how we look at heart attack and stroke risk.
January 09, 2024Research has linked the death of a sibling early in life to a 17% increased risk of cardiovascular disease, with most being early-onset. The findings highlight the need to provide support to bereaved siblings to reduce the risk of future health issues.
January 02, 2024Researchers have identified an efficient and cost-effective two-step screening strategy that, compared to the current one-step approach, more accurately identifies which type 2 diabetics need treatment to prevent life-threatening heart failure.
December 19, 2023Researchers have developed a reusable ECG vest that takes high-resolution images of the heart's electrical activity that can better identify people at risk of future heart problems and could pave the way for more personalized treatment of heart disease.
December 06, 2023Far beyond concerns about waistlines, reaching for fatty foods during stressful times can have a dangerous impact on cardiovascular function and then significantly impair our body’s ability to return to normal after the tough time subsides.
November 20, 2023A study has found that moderate increases in blood pressure and cholesterol make 40-year-olds more vulnerable to developing arterial plaques, or atherosclerosis, than people over 48, suggesting earlier intervention is needed to slow the disease.
November 13, 2023People with high blood pressure may soon be able to swap the daily pills for an injection every few months. A phase 2 clinical trial has shown that Zilebesiran can drastically reduce blood pressure for long periods of time with no side effects.
November 03, 2023Gut health can affect whole-body health. One of the latest findings to support this idea shows that using an antibiotic to alter the bacteria in the guts of rats lessened the damage to the heart and kidneys sometimes seen with hypertension.
November 01, 2023Right now, drug developers have high hopes on Polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitors for treating advanced cancers. But a team of scientists has found it also shows huge promise in calming inflammation, and could be used to treat gout and heart failure.
October 15, 2023A new study has found that healthy women risk future cardiovascular disease by reducing their sleep time by as little as one-and-a-half hours a night over the long term. The finding reinforces an important message: make sure you get enough sleep.
October 11, 2023Researchers have identified previously unknown genes linked to calcium buildup in the coronary arteries, a predictor of future heart disease. The discovery has the potential to provide new avenues for preventing coronary artery disease.
September 19, 2023A study of white-collar workers has found that men who experience work stress coupled with a job that requires high effort for low reward are at double the risk of developing heart disease, having a similar impact on heart health as obesity.
August 29, 2023Let's face it: food that tastes delicious is usually bad for us. But new research shows that a simple preparation trick can dramatically slash fat, sodium and added sugars while making foods like brownies and meatloaf taste just as good.
