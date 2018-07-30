Absorbing sunlight from the ultraviolet to the yellow-orange part of the spectrum, both hematite and hematene can be photocatalytic, but the former is too weak to tap into. Hematene, on the other hand, fared better, thanks to its thinness. When photons strike the material, the positive and negative charges that are generated don't have far to travel to get to the surface. The researchers improved its performance by pairing hematene with arrays of titanium dioxide nanotubes.