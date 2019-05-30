Hennessey goes full Gladiator with Maximus 1000View gallery - 3 images
The obvious opening line here is "Are you not entertained?". Clearly drawing from the movie of the same name as the new Jeep pickup truck, Hennessey went a step further (as they are wont to do) and shoved 1,000 horsepower into a Jeep Gladiator. The result is also predictable.
Texas performance house Hennessey Performance loves putting more power (and sometimes extra axles) into things and giving them names as big as the Lone Star State. Taking a 2020 Jeep Gladiator as the latest project, Hennessey engineered a fit for a 1,000 horsepower (746 kW) Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. It's being called the Hennessey Maximus 1000, or "Badassery on 4-wheels" for short.
The full kit includes the Gladiator pickup truck, the Hellcat engine, and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Hennessey in-house engine upgrades to produce 1,000 HP from that engine include a stainless steel exhaust system, and an upgraded engine control unit (ECU) and wiring to match. The radiator and fuel delivery system were also upgraded to match the needs of the big 8.
To top things off, Hennessey also added its branded Maximus front and rear bumper kits, 20-inch Hennessey wheels, a 6-inch suspension lift, BF Goodrich KD Off-Road tires, and custom Hennessey Maximus embroidered leather seating. The warranty that comes with the Hennessey model matches that of the Jeep when purchased stock (3 years, 36,000 miles).
The Texas performance firm says that there will only be 24 of the Maximus 1000 made and each will run US$200,000 at base, including the cost of the Jeep. Production will begin in July of 2019 and it will take about four months, start-to-finish, to complete a build. Hennessey will build two units per month until all 24 are made and sold.
Source: Hennessey Performance
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more