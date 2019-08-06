The bones were discovered in a deposit in Central Otago, New Zealand, which scientists have been excavating for 20 years. Heracles has been dated to about 19 million years ago, and in its time it's believed that the bird lived in a diverse subtropical forest. There, species of laurels, palms and podocarp trees grew, which would have supplied the bird with a range of fruits to eat. But given its huge, powerful beak, the researchers say its diet could have branched out further.