The footage revealed that they achieve this by curling their body up to attach their head to their tail and form a ring shape, with two sticky patches of skin forming a bond. This maneuver causes internal fluids to gather and build up pressure in the tail section up until the point that the bond breaks. At this point, a hinge mechanism about a third of the way up its body acts as a transient leg, delivering power to the floor as it is released to propel the worm through the air.