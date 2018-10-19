Fret not. Once the HiMirror Mini Premium is done making you feel bad about yourself, it can tell you the very products you need to fix your broken visage. In a chilling section of the user interface dubbed My Beauty Box, one can see recommendations based on skin condition (and the weather), find and "manage" products, and see a record of what you've used in the past. Best of all, the Mini tracks the changes to your appearance over time so you can see the direct benefits that spending money brings to making you a more beautiful person.