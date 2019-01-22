Eric Marshall's was one of 18 eleven-foot (3.4-m) sledges made of hickory, metal, and leather – four of which were used by Shackleton, Marshall, Captain Sir Jameson Adams, and Commander Frank Wild as they attempted to reach the Pole. Each was pulled by a pony as the men walked or skied alongside. They set out on October 29, 1908 and the ponies soon turned out not to be up to the job, with three having to be put down humanely while the fourth fell into a crevice that almost took its sledge and Wild with it.