Hive takes its boxy home monitoring camera outdoorsView gallery - 4 images
Home security cameras allow for peace of mind when every member of the household is out during the day, with many modern systems able to send alerts and footage to a smartphone when motion is detected. Back in January, UK smart home company Hive teamed up with designer Yves Béhar to create a boxy security camera called the View that kept watch indoors. Now the collaboration has announced an outdoor version.
The Hive View Outdoor model is slightly larger and heavier than the indoor camera, at 66 x 66 x 66 mm (2.6 x 2.6 x 2.6 in) and 210 g (7.4 oz), respectively. It features a similar 130-degree wide angle lens and can record up to 1080p Full HD video. There's auto night vision, 8x digital zoom, dual-core processing brains, a dedicated video analytics chip, Bluetooth 4.1 and 802.11n Wi-Fi.
It's not an always-on camera, but wakes up when motion or sound is detected, and can livestream what the camera sees direct to a smartphone app, which also receives event notifications. Encrypted footage is stored in a secure cloud vault that keeps 24 hours of rolling footage as standard, with optional 30-day storage incoming in the near future.
If you want to chat with callers without having to open the front door, the mains-powered View Outdoor has a microphone and speaker. A magnetic mount makes for relatively easy DIY installation, the camera boasts IP66 weatherproofing and it's built to operate in temperatures as cold as -20° C (-4° F) and as balmy as 45° C (113° F).
The Hive View Outdoor security camera is up for pre-order now for US$199.99, with shipping expected to start in December.
Product page: Hive View Outdoor
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more