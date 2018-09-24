"When I saw the Fellowship of the Ring and saw Bilbo Baggin's house (Bag End) I thought that that was one of the most original and unique pieces of architecture that I had ever seen," Costigan tells us. "Like this was completely off the charts, I thought that that would be one of the coolest things ever to live in. I went on the web trying to find one that was built but couldn't. So I built the original Hobbit Shed in my backyard for my lawn tractor (that's why my website is called My Hobbit Shed).