World's deepest pool plunges divers into a sunken city in Dubai

Not content with boasting the world's tallest building, the world's largest mall and a host of other forward-thinking ventures that include flying taxis and firefighters with jetpacks, Dubai has now opened the deepest swimming pool in the world. Deep Dive Dubai takes underwater explorers to depths of 60 m (196 ft), where they can enjoy the make-believe relics of an abandoned sunken city.

Located in Nad Al Sheba around 15 minutes from downtown Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai is a freshwater pool filled with 14 million liters (37 million gallons) of water warmed to a balmy 30 ºC (86 ºF). The depth of 60 m puts Deep Dive Dubai well ahead of the current deepest pool in the world, the 45-m (147 ft) Deepspot in Poland, and even ahead of the 50-m (164 ft) Blue Abyss under construction in the UK.

Brimming with enough water to fill six Olympic-sized swimming pools, Deep Dive Dubai won't be the biggest in terms of volume, however, with Blue Abyss requiring 17 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth of water to fill. Where that pool is designed for testing undersea robotics and commercial astronaut training, Deep Dive Dubai is aimed squarely at tourists and offers something for all levels of experience.

Deep Dive Dubai takes underwater explorers to depths of 60 m (196 ft) Deep Dive Dubai

That includes beginner scuba diving lessons, PADI open water courses and even freediving for those with a sense of adventure and the necessary breathing skills.

The extent to which visitors can explore the depths of this underwater world will of course depend on their levels of experience, but the attraction is designed to resemble an abandoned sunken city. In it there are parked cars, graffiti-laden walls, giant trees and libraries stacked with book shelves.

Freedivers explore Deep Dive Dubai Deep Dive Dubai

The attraction is said to be partially inspired by the pearl-diving heritage of the United Arab Emirates, and is big enough that it will take visitors several dives to explore properly. Lighting and sound systems are in place to enhance the experience, as are 56 cameras so staff can monitor the safety of the divers.

As it stands, Deep Dive Dubai is accepting guests on an invitation basis, such as that extended to Hollywood celebrity Will Smith, but hopes to open to the general public by the end of the month. You can take a short trip through the pool in the video below.

Deep Dive Dubai - The World's Deepest Pool

Source: Deep Dive Dubai