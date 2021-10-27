World's largest aquarium nears completion in Abu Dhabi

A massive marine park entering its final phase of construction in the United Arab Emirates will invite visitors to enjoy the world's largest indoor aquarium once completed sometime next year. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be home to tens of thousands of marine species across five levels, along with the dedicated research center to focus on their conservation.

Once finished on the tourism and leisure hotspot of Yas Island, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will span 183,000 sq m (1,969,795 sq ft) of floorspace across its five indoor stories. Attractions will include interactive exhibits, an immersive ride detailing a visual journey from North Pole to South Pole, and what is billed as the largest aquarium in the world.

A render of "The Endless Vista" at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Aquarium PRNewsfoto/SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment,Miral

Filled with 25 million liters of water (6.6 million gal), the aquarium will be home to a whopping 68,000 marine animals including sharks, fish, manta rays and sea turtles. This may be best enjoyed through what is called the "Endless Vista," a 20-meter-tall (65-ft) vertical window spanning several levels with clear, towering views of all the action inside.

Alongside the park will be the Yas Island SeaWorld Research and Rescue Center, which will become the United Arab Emirates' first dedicated marine research, rescue and rehabilitation center. Here, visitors will be able to learn about the work of resident scientists, and take part in education programs around animal species that call the ocean home.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is now 64 percent complete PRNewsfoto/SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment,Miral

"We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in developing this next generation marine life park, that is set to feature the world's largest marine aquarium and the UAE's first dedicated research center to study and care for animals," says Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, the development firm behind Yas Island. "This is another major addition to Yas Island's existing immersive experiences and attractions, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global tourism destination for residents and visitors alike."

The primary steel structure is now finished for SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, with overall construction said to be 64 percent complete. The job is expected be be finished in 2022.

