"The strategy has several advantages," explains Urban Power's Arne Cermak Nielsen. "It can be developed stepwise without leaving the impression of an unfinished project, if a new economic recession appears. Furthermore the islands can be thematically developed, leaving the best conditions for the innovative industry and research within green tech, bio tech, life science and future yet unknown sectors. The quality of being by the water should not be underestimated, and the shores of the islands and the delta that emerge between them has a unique potential."