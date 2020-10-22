Acer brightens up the home theater and boardroom with latest projectors

Acer has revealed a bunch of consumer and commercial LED and laser projectors at its October press conference, including best-in-class LED wireless models and a series claimed to be the world's most efficient 3,100-lumens laser projectors.

Those top of the class LED models shape up as the VD6510i and the PD1530i wireless projectors. The VD6510i is a wireless consumer model that delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens of 1080p visuals at 120 Hz, covers 125 percent of the Rec.709 color gamut and features 16x sequential display speed to minimize the rainbow effect – flashes of colored light that can be annoying for those who can see it (not everyone does).

The PD1530i is aimed at business users and boasts the same Full HD resolution and ANSI lumens output as Acer's other LED projector release, and also does away with cable clutter for wireless operation. It can throw a 100-diagonal-inch image up on a screen or wall from less than 9.8 ft (3 m) away.

The XL1220, XL1320W and XL1520 laser projectors sip just 143 watts of power yet put out 3,100 ANSI lumens at up to 1080p resolution. They're rated IP6X, which means that bothersome dust particles that not only spoil the viewing experience but can also damage the projectors should be kept out of the unit.

The business projectors support 108 percent of the Rec.709 color space, 360-degree projection modes offer placement flexibility, and high brightness allows for use in ambient lighting. And Acer is promising low maintenance too.

Smaller venues looking for higher resolution, larger images may be interested in the ultra-short-throw UL5630 laser projection model, which can throw 120-inch, 1,920 x 1,200 (WUXGA) images from 12.3 inches (31 cm) away from the wall. This model outputs at 4,500 lumens, is also IP6X sealed against dust ingress and features 360-degree projection.

The PL7610, PL7610T and PL7510 laser projectors throw up WUXGA resolution images at 6,000 lumens, which Acer says will make them a good fit for medium-sized or large venues. They're HDR compatible, and feature portrait projection with four-corner correction technology.

The VD and PD ranges come with a starting price of US$1,099, the XL series starts at $999, and the UL model costs $2,099. Acer has only revealed pricing for the PL7610T projector, which starts at $2,399.

Source: Acer