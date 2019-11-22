Air speaker pulls apart for surround sound or multi-room listening

When connected together, the five units that make up the Air by Quirky form a single cylinder speaker. But each speaker can also operate separately for surround-sound placement or multi-room streaming entertainment.

Designed to fit right in with the versatile lives we lead today, the combined efforts of all five speaker units – one AirBase and four AirConnect speakers – come together using magnets to deliver a total mono output of 24 watts. But this mini tower can be broken apart into separate auto-sync speakers.

The Air speaker can be pulled apart into five speakers or joined together to form one cylindrical unit Quirky

That means you can arrange them in surround sound formation when watching a movie, or can place each unit in a different room for whole house listening.

"We wanted to create a speaker that helped music be truly shared," said Air by Quirky's Marc Liniado. "Not a single speaker, limited to a single room. Unlike its stiff and not to mention expensive competitors, Air Audio is flexible enough to be taken anywhere good vibes and good vibrations are needed. People don't need to spend thousands of dollars for full home audio, Air was made for sound in one room to become five."

The AirBase and four AirConnect speakers can be used as one 24-W Bluetooth speaker, or independently for surround sound or multi-room setups Quirky

The Bluetooth speaker boasts up to 75 ft (22.86 m) of wireless range, the five units can act as one, automatically pairing when pulled apart or are joined back together, or be used independently. The speaker(s) can be placed indoors or outdoors, are battery-powered (though there's no mention of per charge battery life), and if you have the money, you can order several speakers for more output oomph.

The Air Speaker is up for pre-order for US$249, with shipping due to start in time for the holidays.

Product page: Air by Quirky