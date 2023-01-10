© 2023 New Atlas
Audio Technica serves up another helping of 80s-era Sound Burger turntable

By Paul Ridden
January 10, 2023
Audio Technica serves up another helping of 80s-era Sound Burger turntable
Responding to demand, Audio Technica is relaunching an 80s icon - the Sound Burger portable turntable
The 2023 Sound Burger portable turntable matches the modern updates rolled into the limited edition model released in November 2023, but loses the 60th anniversary badging
After feeding the Sound Burger with vinyl, the user listens to the music via Bluetooth headphones
The Sound Burger portable turntable can play 33 and 45 records, and features a dynamic balance system that applies pressure to the stylus to ensure smooth and stable playback
The Sound Burger portable turntable offers listeners more than a soundbite, with a battery that's reckoned good for up to 12 hours per charge
Before Sony helped make music listening mobile, and well before the digital age when thousands of albums could fit on a device no bigger than a calculator, kids would likely grab a portable turntable to groove on the move.

Last year, Audio Technica reissued just such a record player for a limited run to celebrate the company's 60th anniversary. The Sound Burger proved so popular, it sold out in days. Now the brand has announced that another serving of the portable vinyl spinner is set to return more than 40 years after the original first launched.

"The response to the 60th anniversary limited-edition model of the Sound Burger portable turntable was nothing less than extraordinary," said AT's Director of Marketing, Gary Boss. "We heard loud and clear the frustration of those who hoped to buy one of these turntables but were unable to do so.

"While the new model coming in the [Northern Hemisphere] spring will not feature the 60th anniversary numbered badge, color and packaging of the limited-edition version, it will be more widely accessible. We hope Sound Burger fans will be just as excited about this new model and that it will inspire the next generation of analog enthusiasts."

After feeding the Sound Burger with vinyl, the user listens to the music via Bluetooth headphones
Like the 60th anniversary reissue, the 2023 model is an entry level turntable aimed at future vinyl enthusiasts or lovers of 80s-inspired tech. It can play records sandwiched between its jaws at 33 and 45 rpm, and the tonearm features a dynamic balancing system to ensure the stylus stays in the groove while the DC motor drives the belt that spins the aluminum platter.

The unit comes with a 12-hour Li-ion battery charged over USB, and Bluetooth 5.2 is cooked in for pairing with wireless headphones or speakers, though it comes supplied with a RCA cable for connecting to a bedroom sound system.

The 60th anniversary edition was priced at US$199, but as of writing there's no word on whether the new batch will retain the same price tag or come in lower.

Source: Audio Technica

