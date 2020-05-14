© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Bang & Olufsen invites Alexa to join Bluetooth speaker party

By Paul Ridden
May 14, 2020
Bang & Olufsen invites Alexa t...
Slim, light and portable: The Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can stream music
Slim, light and portable: The Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can stream music and be used to chat with Alexa
View 3 Images
Slim, light and portable: The Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can stream music
1/3
Slim, light and portable: The Beosound A1 Bluetooth speaker can stream music and be used to chat with Alexa
The Beosound A1 can survive the odd splash thanks to IP67 waterproofing
2/3
The Beosound A1 can survive the odd splash thanks to IP67 waterproofing
Mobile music lovers are promised up to 18 hours of continuous use per charge
3/3
Mobile music lovers are promised up to 18 hours of continuous use per charge
View gallery - 3 images

Luxury hi-fi brand Bang & Olufsen has launched its second generation A1 Bluetooth speaker, which is a little slimmer than the 2016 original, is now waterproof, and comes with the Alexa voice-assistant built in. Kind of.

The Beosound A1 features a three microphone array that allows you to chat with Alexa, but the speaker has Bluetooth wireless connectivity only so you'll need to pair the A1 with a smartphone that can connect to Alexa over mobile Wi-Fi (or to your router if you're at home).

Within the IP67 water- and dust-proof housing, that measures 46 mm high and has a diameter of 133 mm (1.8 x 5.2 in) and weighs 558 g (19.6 oz), you'll find a 3.5-inch woofer and a 0.75-in tweeter which are each driven by a 30-W Class D amplifier for the promise of all-around sound across the 55 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range.

The Beosound A1 can survive the odd splash thanks to IP67 waterproofing
The Beosound A1 can survive the odd splash thanks to IP67 waterproofing

There's Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX and AAC codec support, and the A1 is capable of wireless stereo pairing between two 2nd gen units. Easy connectivity is on offer courtesy of Apple Fast Pair, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. A USB-C port is also present and correct for charging, speakerphone and cabled steaming.

Elsewhere, a 3,000-mAh battery promises up to 18 hours of continuous play at "normal" listening volume, and volume and playback can be controlled on the device, though EQ can be adjusted via the B&O mobile app.

The second generation Beosound A1 is available in black or gray for US$250.

Product page: A1

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentBang OlufsenBluetooth SpeakersAmazon Alexa
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More