BenQ launches portable projector rocking 2.1-channel sound system

We've seen a few projectors with built-in sound systems of late, including the Hachi Infinite M1 Pro and Xgimi's Halo, but the BenQ GV30 is more like a portable Bluetooth speaker system with a built-in projector.

Dealing with the sound system first, the GV30 is home to two 4-W mid-range tweeters and a separate 8-W subwoofer for "resonant bass, solid mid-range and crisp treble" over 270 degrees of audio projection. There are optimized sound profiles for movies, shows, sports and games, and when not being used with the projection unit, the system can stream music from a smartphone over Bluetooth.

A magnetic base helps keep things on the level BenQ

The DLP pico projection unit can throw a 720p-resolution image at 16:9 aspect indoors or out, up to a recommended maximum size of 100 diagonal inches (given throw sizes runs from 30 to 120 in). But the brightness rating of 300 ANSI lumens will likely restrict usage to after-dark watch parties (though there is a Day Time picture mode).

The projector benefits from a 135-degree projection angle for placement flexibility, boasts support for 98 percent coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut, autofocus will help keep images sharp and there's automatic vertical keystone correction as well.

The portable projector measures 4.7 x 7.7 x 7.3 in (120 x 195.8 x 185 mm) and tips the scales at 3.53 lb (1.6 kg). It has 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage, runs Android 9.0, and ships with an Android TV dongle for access to thousands of entertainment (including Netflix) and gaming apps.

The GV30 features two 4-W mid-range tweeters and an 8-W subwoofer BenQ

There are two HDMI ports, plus one USB-C, the onboard battery is reported good for 2.5 hours of per-charge use, wireless connectivity shapes up as Bluetooth 4.2 and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and the LED light source is reckoned good for up to 20,000 hours in normal mode, or 30,000 in eco.

Though launching in Europe later this month for €599 (about US$700), availability in the US is not known at this time.

Product page: GV30