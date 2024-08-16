BenQ invites movie lovers to lay back and look up

BenQ launched an interesting portable projector back in 2021 that had the look of a Bluetooth speaker but offered big-screen visuals as well. The company has added a flagship model to the family that makes use of an underused flat surface for movie screenings – the ceiling.

Sporting a chunky waterdrop shape, the GV50 rocks the same pair of 4-watt midrange drivers as the GV30 before it, but BenQ has pumped up the bass to a 10-W woofer for the promise of satisfying Dolby Audio soundtracks to go with the imagery thrown onto the ceiling.

Of course, you don't have to point the projection unit upward to watch content served up by Google TV (including Netflix) – and if your ceiling is textured like mine, you probably won't want to. The unit boasts 135-degree vertical projection flexibility, as well as a horizontal range of 360 degrees thanks to a rotating base, so the visuals can be flung on a nearby wall or screen if you have one.

The DLP projection unit offers 1080p image resolution at 16:9 aspect up to 120 diagonal inches, but the laser light source is only capable of 500 ANSI lumens – so after-dark viewing will yield the best results. The GV50 benefits from autofocus, keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, screen fit and digital zoom. The remote can be used to shift the rectangle vertically and horizontally as well.

The GV50 runs Google TV for access to popular entertainment apps like Netflix and Disney+ BenQ

If you still can't get the perfect angle when the device is placed on a bedside table, the base also has a nifty two-stage tilt option so you can throw upward at an angle. Other key specs include 24-bit color, support for 92% of the Rec.709 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast, and the ability to run HDR and HLG content.

The projector includes a built-in battery for up to 2.5 hours of cable-free usage per charge (though brightness output will be reduced when not plugged in), or 280 minutes when used as a Bluetooth speaker only, and is topped up over USB-C. Other ports shape up as HDMI with audio return, USC Type-A and a headphone jack. Bluetooth 5.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are included too, with support for AirPlay and Google Cast.

"For today’s digital entertainment enthusiasts, the GV50 offers the unique flexibility to stream high-quality content in cozy personalized spaces for the ultimate me-time," said company president Peter YF Huang. "Even first-time projector users can easily replace their TVs and indulge in laid-back movie nights at bedtime."

The BenQ GV50 carries a suggested retail price of US$799, but is currently available for $599.

