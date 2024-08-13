© 2024 New Atlas
700-watt wireless music system blasts tunes through 14 speakers

By Paul Ridden
August 13, 2024
The Evo One features 14 speakers driven by a 700-W Class D amplifier within its tasty 26.6 x 5.1 x 11.4-inch housing for the promise of room-filling streamed audio
Positioned around the front, sides and back are four tweeters, four mid-range drivers and six woofers
A 6.8-inch display shows album/song artwork, track information and can even host virtual VU meters
The Evo One system supports many popular streaming platforms, as well as Bluetooth, AirPlay and Google Cast
The Evo One can be cabled to a TV over HDMI eARC, a CD player through S/PDIF and a turntable via the MM phono stage
Buttons to the front for control, with more tweaking available through a mobile app
The vast majority of today's consumed music is served up by streaming platforms, leaving traditional hi-fi setups struggling to stay relevant. Cambridge Audio has launched a powerful multi-driver all-in-one music streamer that can also play nice with legacy gear.

Cambridge Audio says that the Evo One takes the hi-res streaming smarts and musical essence of its award-winning Evo 75 and Evo 150 streaming amplifiers. But it's built around a 700-watt Class D amp that pushes 50 W of power through each of the four 1-inch dome tweeters, four 2.24-inch cone mid-range drivers and six 2.75-inch long-throw woofers.

These drivers are positioned around the front, sides and rear for optimum all-around dispersion. And output is routed through "advanced Digital Signal Processing" for a combined effort that's said to result in "breathtaking clarity and deep controlled bass that defies the limits of the one-box form factor."

Streaming content is served up via the fourth generation of the company's StreamMagic platform, which supports Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Deezer, Qobuz , Roon Ready, UPnP and Internet Radio and enables playback at up to 32-bit/192-kHz resolution over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. Listeners can also feed the system with tunes over Bluetooth 5.1, AirPlay 2 and Google Cast, and the unit is multi-room ready.

A 6.8-inch display shows album/song artwork, track information and can even host virtual VU meters
A 6.8-inch display shows album/song artwork, track information and can even host virtual VU meters

There are nine buttons to the front of the unit for controlling the show, plus a StreamMagic mobile app includes seven-band EQ for tweaking playback to personal taste, along with a number of presets and room optimization.

Should cabled gear still feature in your life, the Evo One sports HDMI eARC for connection to a big-screen TV, a moving-magnet phono stage for vinyl lovers and a line input for other analog sources. There's an optical digital input too (for your CD transport perhaps) and a USB Type-A port for music-by-thumbdrive.

All of this sonic goodness is wrapped up in a stylish chassis from award-winning designer Ged Martin that boasts a figured top made from walnut veneer, fabric-covered honeycomb grilles and a generous 6.8-inch color display panel at 1,280 x 480 pixels for displaying album artwork, track info, a clock face or virtual VU meters.

The Evo One is available now for US$1,499, which puts it in the same ball park as Naim's excellent second-generation Mu-so unit. The video below has more.

Introducing Evo One

Product page: Evo One

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

