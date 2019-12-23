Compact Caruso all-in-one fills the room with "audiophile sound"

Germany's T+A has announced the upcoming release of its latest Caruso all-in-one music system. Built for modern audiophiles, the third generation compact unit is said to generate "a phenomenally well-balanced, natural and clear sound image in the whole listening area."

The Caruso measures 11.4 x 11.4 x 10.6 inches (29 x 29 x 27 cm) and tips the scales at 26.5 lb (12 kg). Within its aluminum chassis are three amplifiers that provide the 170-mm long throw woofer with 100 watts of continuous power and 50 watts to each of two speaker sets containing mid/high drivers. T+A is promising ultra-wide dispersion, and reports a frequency response of 200 Hz to over 30 kHz, and low distortion of 0.02 percent.

There's a subwoofer output should you want to cable up an external thunder-thumper, and the all-in-one also has connections for additional active loudspeakers. Other connectivity shapes up as analog and digital inputs, together with USB, Ethernet LAN and 802.11n Wi-Fi. And a "very effective" loudness function is on tap, there's bass, mid-range and treble adjustment, and a number of different sound profiles can be called upon to best suit different positions in a room.

Despite its compact dimensions, T+A says that the third generation Caruso all-in-one music system can fill a room with audiophile sound T+A

The unit supports streaming from Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, qobuz, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2, you can also tune into Airable internet radio stations, as well as FM and DAB+ stations, and there's Bluetooth with aptX support for playing music from your smartphone, too. A multi-format CD player has been included that's reported capable of exceptional, distortion-free sound – even at high volumes.

Users interface with the device via a 7-inch HD touchscreen panel, with cover art being displayed for tracks for the first time in the series. An included remote and companion app offer alternative control options, and you can talk to the unit too, courtesy of Amazon Alexa. Finally, an integrated light strip offers a circular underglow in white, blue, green or red.

The latest Caruso will go on sale from the beginning of February, 2020, for US$3,990. You can get a closer look at what's on offer in the video below.

Der neue T+A Caruso

Product page: T+A Caruso