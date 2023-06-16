© 2023 New Atlas
OmniStar L80 LED projector aims to outshine the competition

By Paul Ridden
June 16, 2023
The OmniStar L80 1080p projector's LED light source is reported to put out 1,500 ANSI lumens
Though Casiris does claim bright and clear daylight viewing, we think that the best results will be achieved with low ambient lighting
The OmniStar L80 1080p projector measures 11.3 x 11.4 x 7.1 inches, and tips the scales at 11.2 lb
The OmniStar L80 1080p projector features auto keystone correction and autofocus, digital zoom and sports a built-in kickstand to raise the front by 15 degrees
Following the crowdfunding success of it A6 triple-laser 4K projector last year, Casiris Tech has returned to Kickstarter with a Full HD model called the OmniStar L80 that's promised brighter than other LED models on the market.

The 11.3 x 11.4 x 7.1-in (28.7 x 28.9 x 18-cm), 11.2-lb (5-kg) L80 features a custom 5.7-inch LCD projection module for 1080p visuals up to 200 diagonal inches when positioned about 19 ft away from the wall. There's support for 100% of the sRGB color gamut but none for HDR content, and native contrast comes in at 1,000:1, or 50,000:1 dynamic.

The projector benefits from auto vertical/horizontal keystone correction and autofocus for relatively painless setup, and there's even a built-in kickstand to adjust the vertical tilt by up to 15 degrees. There's no built-in battery though, so users will need to find a nearby wall outlet to power movie nights.

Where LED light sources in projectors tend to result in output lumens in the mid-hundreds, Casiris has managed to bump the brightness performance of its L80 to 1,500 ANSI lumens – which may not be enough for daytime viewing without the blinds drawn, but movie watchers probably won't need to wait for pitch black either.

It boasts IP5X dustproof optics and a 30,000-hour light-source lifespan for long-haul reliability, runs Android 9, and comes with a quad-core processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. The unit can be cabled to a content source over HDMI or USB, and the specs also show dual-band Wi-Fi onboard. Though not specifically designed for gaming, Casiris has managed to get the input lag down to 30 milliseconds for "smooth gaming on a large and clear screen."

The projector also rocks two 15-W speakers plus a subwoofer for all-in-one audiovisuals, and comes packing Bluetooth 5.0 too, so the unit could serve as a wireless speaker when not throwing images on the wall or screen.

As with the A6 4K laser projector from last year, the Casiris team is looking to bring the OmniStar L80 to market via Kickstarter. Pledges start at US$239, and if all goes to plan with the already-funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in August.

Source: Casiris

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

