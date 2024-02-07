© 2024 New Atlas
Chord aims for sonic accuracy with gorgeous Ultima Integrated amp

By Paul Ridden
February 07, 2024
Chord aims for sonic accuracy with gorgeous Ultima Integrated amp
The Ultima Integrated features the latest dual-feed-forward error-correction topology, which monitors and corrects signals before they reach the output stage to ensure optimum fidelity and accuracy
The Ultima Integrated features four inputs with buffering and selective filtering to prevent interference from radio equipment, and can output 125 watts into 8 ohms
Following an international debut at the High End audio show in Munich last year, UK hi-fi brand Chord Electronics has now announced global availability of its "class-leading" 125-watt Ultima Integrated amplifier.

For Chord's first integrated amplifier in seven years, company founder John Franks has designed the full-width integrated hi-fi amplifier using technology found in its flagship mono power amps and pre-amps, to set "new performance standards for an integrated design."

The striking chassis is fashioned from aircraft-grade aluminum with a vented lid and LED light ring. A 28-mm-thick front panel is home to an illuminated spherical power button with a volume control to one side and a combination balance/AV bypass on the other.

The amp rocks a combination of proprietary high-end power supplies plus the latest low-distortion power supplies, outputs 125 watts into 8 ohms, and features technology that monitors signals and corrects any errors before they reach the output stage, for improved fidelity and accuracy. It lacks a dedicated headphone out but can be paired with a DAC/headphone amp for private listening, as shown in the hero image above. And there's a balanced pre-amp output for onward connection to additional power amps.

Around back you'll find one balanced and three unbalanced inputs – each employing a buffer and filtering to nip any radio frequency interference in the bud. The system has an overall frequency response from 10 Hz to 200 kHz, 90-dB signal-to-noise ratio on all inputs and 0.01% total harmonic distortion.

The Ultima Integrated hi-fi amp is priced at £8,500 (which converts to just short of US$10,750) and is being made available through Chord's international retailer network across 54 countries.

Product page: Chord Ultima Integrated

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

