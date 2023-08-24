Compact Full HD laser projector aims to shine bright with Google TV

The European tech event of the year opens its doors in Berlin shortly, and China's Dangbei has revealed an IFA 2023 debut for a new Full HD laser projector called the Atom – its first to run Google TV.

Full details are still to come, but we do know that the projection engine is powered by a single ALPD laser light source that's reported to put out 1,200 ISO lumens, an international standard that Epson uses to specify white brightness.

Dangbei says that users can expect up to 180 diagonal inches of speckle-free 1080p "cinematic" visuals, with support for HDR10 and HLG content. The Atom should be relatively easy to setup too, thanks to autofocus helped by ToF and vision sensors, auto keystone correction, a feature that will automatically resize the box to fit a detected screen, and another that will resize to work around obstacles.

The Atom Full HD laser projector is reported to be Dangbei's first to run Google TV Dangbei

In a first for its laser projectors, the Google TV operating platform has been cooked in and puts entertainment from all the big hitters within reach, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video, as well a wider access to thousands of apps from Google Play.

The projector wears durable aluminum alloy housing and measures 7.68 x 7.68 x 1.87 in (19.5 x 19.5 x 4.75 cm), making it compact enough for transport in a backpack – though there's no mention of battery power, so its portability could be limited by users having to set it up near a wall outlet. It's reported to weigh in at 2.82 lb (1.28 kg).

Around back you'll find full-size HDMI and USB ports, plus Wi-Fi inside for streaming content and screen-sharing via Chromecast. Google Assistant is on call to help with navigation, likely via a Bluetooth remote. And the laser projector will rock Dolby speakers for the promise of room-filling sound to accompany thrown HD visuals.

We'll have to wait for full specs and pricing to be released, but the IFA 2023 reveal is just around the corner so the wait will be a short one. The tech expo kicks off from September 1 at the Messe Berlin, and the Dangbei booth will be located in Hall 20.

Product page: Dangbei Atom