Gesture-controlled truly wireless TV family gains two new members

One of the tech highlights of CES 2023 back in January was a battery-powered totally wireless television from startup Displace. The company is returning to Las Vegas in January to add to the family with a 27-inch Mini model and a 55-inch Flex.

The Flex is much like the original DisplaceTV, but has been designed for folks who don't want to mount the television to a wall. For that, you'll need the optional magnetic Displace Stand that will be priced at US$499 and can wirelessly charge the TVs hotswap batteries.

This 4K OLED model is priced at $5,999, and will be up for pre-order from January 9. Like last year's launch model, users will be able to control the show using hand gestures as well as via touch and voice interfaces.

Content is streamed over Wi-Fi 6E, and the company reckons a full battery complement should be good for a month's worth of daily 6-hour viewing sessions. There's a 4K camera built in for video chat potential. Multiple units can be snapped together to form larger displays, and it will ship with four batteries plus a charger.

Arguably more interesting is the Mini, essentially a smaller version of the DisplaceTV that could be better suited for a bedroom, kitchen countertop, refrigerator door or even a bathroom. It tips the scales at around half that of the larger models, at 12 lb (5.4 kg), and offers 4K visuals wirelessly streamed over Wi-Fi 6E.

This one comes with two hotswap batteries, and can also be snapped together with other units for larger viewing. It's compatible with the optional Displace Stand too. The Mini will go up for pre-order from January 9 priced at $2,499, with shipping reportedly starting by the end of 2024.

Both of the new TVs include a thermal camera and NFC reader to enable "a seamless shopping experience on TVs." Displace explains that viewers can raise a hand to pause the show, and related products will be automatically served up onscreen.

Once the "universal cart" is stocked with items, users can pay by bringing a smartphone near the TV or via the Displace app. Interestingly, there's also mention of the thermal cameras generating body heat maps for use in telehealth applications.

"The next step for Displace is to go beyond entertainment," said company founder and CEO, Balaji Krishnan. "Our hardware and tightly integrated software can lead to true ambient computing. Displace interactive screens won't just play movies and TV shows, but will react to users and their surroundings, creating a smart contextual experience that understands an individual's needs and delivers significant value."

Displace hasn't shared any imagery of the new models or the stand as yet, but visitors to CES 2024 can join the company at the Venetian Expo from January 9 to see what's what in person.

