Battery-powered Bluetooth speaker rocks concert-level output

Portable Bluetooth speakers powerful enough to get you on your feet at a beach party are pretty common, but the shapely Enkl Speaker will blow up a storm with concert-level output. Enkl Sound also promises ease of use, long battery life and multi-user access.

Currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, Enkl Sound says that users can look forward to quality sonic output up to a massive 125 dB, within a hair's width of the monstrous output of an eponymous monster from fellow Copenhagen ear poppers Soundboks, while being smaller and lighter at 559 x 451 x 282 mm (22 x 18 x 11 in) and weighing in at 10 kg (19 lb). At those sort of output levels though, you may need to check to see if a permit is required before heading out.

Stylish enough for indoor use, portable and loud enough for the great outdoors Enkl Sound

Mounted in a cabinet fashioned from recyclable plastic are two 10-inch woofers and a 1.5-inch tweeter, driven by two 160-W Class D amps for a total of 240 watts of power.

Music lovers pair to the speaker over Bluetooth 5.2, with owners able to grant simultaneous access privileges to multiple users via a companion mobile app (though this feature won't be available until early next year).

That same app can be used to personalize the sound with preset or custom EQ. It will also allow a smartphone to be used as a microphone for announcements or karaoke, the speaker owner can set a universal cap on output levels (so cheeky users can't surprise the neighbors with a concert-level performance of We Will Rock You), and more than 10 speakers can join the Bluetooth party at the same time, with users able to set function and positioning within the array.

There's some anti-theft protection built in too, where the Bluetooth connection can be disabled and user profiles deactivated – with only the owner able to reawaken the Enkl Speaker.

Who needs an orchestra when the Enkl Speaker offers concert-level sound at your dance performance? Enkl Sound

Its 87-Wh battery is reckoned good for more than 80 hours of per-charge playback at mid-volume levels or 20 hours at full blast, with the company saying that there's an onboard system to manage energy consumption based on volume and music type. A 10-minute fast charge will also give users up to 10 hours of playback, and the monster battery can even share its charge with a mobile device over USB-C.

The Enkl Speaker is suitable for indoor or outdoor use, with overall water resistance to IPX4 standards and all of the electronics coated to IPX6.

Kickstarter pledges start at €595 (about US$700), and if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in February 2022. The video below has more.

Danish design, tech & power in new Bluetooth speaker

Source: Enkl Sound