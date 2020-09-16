Epson looks to replace your television with 4K UST projector

Epson has today launched the EpiqVision Ultra line of "Laser Projection TV" projectors with the LS500 4K PRO-UHD, an ultra-short-throw machine capable of throwing 4K HDR content on a wall or screen at up to 120 diagonal inches.

"More than ever, people want great experiences at home," said Epson America's Rodgrigo Catalan. "And having a 120-inch 4K PRO-UHD4 screen on your wall – is the ultimate TV viewing experience. "Epson’s new EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV redefines television and offers a truly immersive viewing experience for watching sports, TV shows, gaming, and so much more. It’s simply epic."

The LS500 is built around proprietary three-chip 3LCD technology that reportedly supports the Rec.709 color space. The projector offers real-time 12-bit analog-to-digital video processing and 10-bit HDR processing, and puts out 4,000 lumens for both color and white content, which will make it a safe bet for daytime and well as evening viewing.

It features a dynamic contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1, which should offer up deep blacks, and supports 4K HDR thrown images at 60 Hz thanks to HDMI 2.0 ports, one coming with Audio Return Channel for potentially fewer cables during setup. And it includes front-firing 10-W stereo speakers for an all-in-one entertainment solution.

The laser projector runs Android TV operating system for easy operation, including access to Google Assistant and app-based live TV streaming. And because it's an ultra-short-throw projector, you don't have to worry about installing overhead or rearranging living furniture every time you break it out, you can position it up close to the wall for up to 120 inches of UHD goodness, with keystone correction and digital zoom on board.

The LS500 is on sale now in either black or white for a suggested retail price of US$4,999 with a 100-inch screen to use instead of bare wall, or $5,999 with a 120-inch screen designed to reject ambient light for a better picture. Either way, that makes this model a (much) cheaper option than the latest home cinema projectors from Sony, but more pricey than Optoma's CinemaX P2.

Product page: EpiqVision Ultra LS500 Laser Projection TV