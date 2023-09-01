Epson adds 4K UST streaming projector to EpiqVision range

Epson has added a new ultra-short-throw projector to its EpiqVision Ultra line, a 4K laser projector that's built around a proprietary 3-chip system for high-brightness visuals at up to 120 inches while nestled close to the display surface.

"While the Epson EpiqVision LS800 continues to hold its position as our top ultra short throw projector with the shortest throw ratio in our lineup, the new LS650 is our newest 4K Pro-UHD model, capable of supporting high content resolution and is intended to redefine traditional gaming and movie watching," said Epson America's Fernando Tamashiro.

The LS650 has a throw ratio of 0.26-0.41:1, meaning that the unit can be placed close to the screen or wall for 4K Pro-UHD (3,840 x 2,160-pixel) visuals – where pixel shifting and image processing are employed to improve detail and clarity – at up to 120 diagonal inches.

Epson has cooked in its own three-chip 3LCD technology for 3,600 lumens of white and color brightness, which should be enough for daytime viewing without needing to pull the blinds. Users also benefit from 10-bit color with support for HDR10 and HLG, as well as 2.5-million:1 dynamic contrast.

There's 802.11ac dual-band Wi-Fi built in, and the laser projector runs Android TV for access to streaming channels such as Prime Video, Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO, though there's no mention of native support for Netflix. Epson says that this model can also accommodate simultaneous viewing of multiple live games. Google Assistant is on tap to help search for shows or movies, and a smartphone running a companion app can be used to simplify the setup process and display adjustment.

The unit can be cabled to a content source over HDMI 2.0 (including one port with eARC) or a thumbdrive can be plugged into one of the USB ports. The projector rocks a 2.1-channel Yamaha "virtual surround" sound system made up of two 5-W full-range drivers and a 10-W subwoofer, with Epson installing a new metal grille designed specifically to minimize distortion. Users can also opt to wirelessly connect to compatible speakers over Bluetooth.

Pricing and availability have yet to be revealed, but when the LS650 does land, buyers will be able to option it with Epson's SilverFlex ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) screen in 100-inch or 120-inch flavors.

Product page: EpiqVision Ultra LS650