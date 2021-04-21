Epson puts presentations on the big screen with latest business projectors

Epson has expanded its EX series business projector lineup with three new models that have been optimized for hybrid and corporate workspaces. And home workers can also use them for big-screen streaming or gaming.

"Having the proper communication and technology tools is crucial for today’s corporate and hybrid work environment," said Epson's Rodrigo Catalan. "Professionals crave bigger displays to be able to easily view both image and video content as well as those tuning in from home, ultimately enhancing collaboration and participation. The expanded EX-Series offers big, bright displays and more versatility for the work hard, play hard professional."

The US$799 EX9230 short-throw projector makes use of Epson's True 3-Chip 3LCD projection technology for 100 percent of the RGB color signal in every frame. And it can throw 1080p Full HD at 3,500 lumens of color and white brightness, which Epson says should be good for displaying content in brightly lit rooms. The maximum throw size is given as 332 inches.

The projector lamp is reckoned good for up to 6,000 hours of viewing in normal mode, or 12,000 in eco mode, there's 16,000:1 dynamic contrast, 1.2x optical zoom, and auto keystone correction. This unit boasts two HDMI ports, where one can be connected to a source such as a laptop and the other to a streaming device like Chromecast, Apple TV or Fire TV. The projector also comes with a built-in 2-W speaker for all-in-one setup ease.

The Pro EX7280 3LCD WXGA projector is the brightest of the new EX series releases, at 4,000 lumens Epson

Next up is the Pro EX7280 model, which ups the brightness to 4,000 lumens at WXGA (1,280 x 800) resolution. This one is also built around Epson's 3LCD technology, and rocks the same optical zoom, keystone correction, dynamic contrast and built-in speaker as the Full HD model, but comes with a single HDMI port and maximum throw size is a little lower at 320 inches. It carries a $699 price tag.

And bringing up the rear is the $629 EX5280 3LCD XGA projector with brightness of 3,800 lumens at 1,024 x 768 resolution and a maximum throw of 300 inches. Other specs are similar to the Full HD and WXGA units.

All of the new EX projectors are on sale now.

Product pages: EX9230, EX7280, EX5280