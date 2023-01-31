© 2023 New Atlas
Epson promises best-in-class brightness for 4K-enhanced laser projectors

By Paul Ridden
January 31, 2023
Epson has added three new models to its PowerLite L Series event space projectors, each featuring "best-in-class color brightness" and pixel-shift technology for clear, detailed visuals
The PowerLite L770U laser projector outputs 7,000 lumens of color/white brightness
The PowerLite L570U laser projector outputs 5,200 lumens of color/white brightness
Epson has flown into Barcelona this week to launch three business-focused PowerLite L Series laser projectors at ISE 2023 , each rocking 4K Enhancement technology for "a visibly smoother and sharper display"

Intended for deployment in meeting rooms, event spaces, classrooms and lecture halls, the PowerLite L775U, L770U and L570U laser projectors share much of the same feature set.

All three models are built around Epson's 3LCD laser technology, with a laser diode light source and three-chip LCD projection system, and are reported to offer 20,000 hours of "virtually maintenance-free" normal use of the light source and air filter, that could be extended to 30,000 hours.

They put out WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution visuals with 4K Enhancement pixel shifting included to boost the pixel count to 4.6 million, and can throw images at up to 500 diagonal inches in 16:6, 16:9, 16:10 or 21:9 aspect ratios.

Connectivity shapes up as HDBaseT and HDMI inputs, plus a HDMI out, Ethernet LAN and optional wireless networking with the addition of an adapter. Wide lens shift, 1.6x optical zoom, edge blending and keystone correction tools make for ease of installation, while a built-in media player and content creation app allow for "seamless content management."

An optional PixAlign camera can be added to each unit to help with multi-projector installations without the need for an external computer. The projectors each sport a single 10-W speaker, too.

The 775 and 770 models both boast 7,000 lumens of color/white brightness, the only difference being the color of the housing – black for the former and white for the latter. The 570 projector puts out 5,200 lumens. Brightness modes can be customized for optimum performance or maximum usage life of the light source.

Epson has launched the new projectors at the Integrated Systems Europe audio/video expo in Barcelona, Spain. They're due to go on sale from March, pricing has not been revealed.

"The surge in hybrid work environments and immersive visual experiences has resulted in an increase in demand for larger displays and more detailed content," said Epson America's Chris Teguh. "The more information that needs to be displayed on a single screen and the closer the viewing distance, the more critical the need for a large display with higher resolution. Adding 4K Enhancement to these already bright and compact projectors will enable end users to deliver more realistic displays and allow viewers to focus on the content and not the technology."

Product pages: L775U, L770U, L570U

