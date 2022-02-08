Epson introduces world's smallest and lightest 20,000-lumen projectors

Epson has introduced a bunch of Pro-focused interchangeable lens laser projectors destined to light up large venues such as concert halls, museums and stadiums, including the world's smallest and lightest 20,000-lumen projectors.

"As the 20,000-lumen market segment continues to grow, Epson’s new EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W will become the benchmark for quality and flexibility in live event installations," said Epson America's Gavin Downey. "With a significant reduction in size and weight over their predecessors, the new projectors simplify setup without compromising performance."

The company reports that these two new additions to the six-strong Pro Series additions shape up as some 64 percent smaller and 50 percent lighter than their predecessors at 23 x 19.3 x 8.5 in (586 x 492 x 218 mm) and 53.8 lb (24.4 kg), making them an attractive proposition for venue managers who are short on hardware space.

The new 3LCD projectors boast a hermetically sealed optical engine to keep image-spoiling dust at bay, and throw a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) resolution image up to 1,000 diagonal inches at 16:10 aspect. Pixel-shifting 4K enhancement technology is cooked in, device-specific contrast is given as 2,000:1 (although dynamic contrast is reported to be over 2,500,000:1) and they're capable of 20,000 lumens of color and white brightness.

The EB-PU2220B (shown) and EB-PU2120W Pro Series laser projectors can throw up to 1,000-inch WUXGA-resolution images, come with 4K boost technology and are compatible with nine Epson interchangeable lenses Epson

The laser light source should be good for up to 20,000 hours of maintenance-free use, though could be extended in eco mode. Each of the units is compatible with nine interchangeable Epson lenses, including an ultra-short-throw lens with a zero offset design for added installation flexibility. And an optional camera can be attached to aid with stacked projector setups, helping with things like edge blending, screen matching, color calibration and more.

Connectivity shapes up as USB, HDMI, VGA, DVI, Ethernet and optional Wi-Fi. The white EB-PU2120W model doesn't comes with a mechanical shutter or SDI in/out, but the black EB-PU2220B does – 3G-SDI input and output allows for multiple units to be daisy-chained together and for long cables to be employed.

Other model additions include two 13,000-lumen units and two 16,000-lumen models. All new Pro Series family members will be available from May, but as is usually the case with professional product releases, no pricing information has been revealed.

In other interesting Epson news, the company's lawsuit filed against Vava last April has come to a head with the latter agreeing to correct the claimed "6,000 or 2,500 lumens" capabilities of its 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV to 1,800 lumens.

"The results of the settlement help to validate Epson's concerted efforts to ensure that consumers have access to accurate performance claims using industry recognized standards," said VP of consumer sales and marketing at Epson America, Mike Isgrig. "Vava's actions to correct lumens claims across marketing and promotion vehicles is a step in the right direction to helping provide shoppers accurate performance information."

Epson measures the color and white brightness of its projectors in accordance with standards defined by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Committee for Display Metrology (ICDM) to allow consumers to make informed choices.

"Consumers are better off when companies accurately represent key performance claims, helping them to purchase products that meet their viewing expectations, and that is ultimately our goal," added Isgrig.

Source: Epson