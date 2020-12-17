© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Hybrid headphone amp promises best-of-both-worlds listening experience

By Paul Ridden
December 17, 2020
Hybrid headphone amp promises ...
The Medousa headphone amplifier combines tube and balanced architecture for the best of both worlds
The Medousa headphone amplifier combines tube and balanced architecture for the best of both worlds
View 3 Images
Erzetich Audio says that the Medousa "is the go-to amplifier when the urge to rediscover and reconnect with your music takes over your system"
1/3
Erzetich Audio says that the Medousa "is the go-to amplifier when the urge to rediscover and reconnect with your music takes over your system"
The Medousa hybrid headphone amplifier features XLR and RCA inputs around back, and 0.25-in jack and XLR outputs to the front
2/3
The Medousa hybrid headphone amplifier features XLR and RCA inputs around back, and 0.25-in jack and XLR outputs to the front
The Medousa headphone amplifier combines tube and balanced architecture for the best of both worlds
3/3
The Medousa headphone amplifier combines tube and balanced architecture for the best of both worlds
View gallery - 3 images

Many music lovers who prefer to listen through headphones rather than speakers will find that their living room hi-fi system will be able to pump out audio at a decent volume level. But if you've invested in high-impedance audiophile cans, you will almost certainly need the help of a dedicated headphone amplifier. Slovenian high-end audio gear company Erzetich has just announced its second high-end headphone amplifier – the Medousa.

Company founder Blaž Erzetič says he wasn't particularly impressed by tube-based amplifiers or balanced amps, finding the former too muddy and the latter never living up to their sound quality potential. But each has its own legion of supporters in the audiophile community, so Erzetič decided to try and combine the two designs to see what happened.

The Medousa is the result, which he describes as "a successful combination of all the benefits of 'tube' and 'balanced' amplifiers in a single efficient system."

The hybrid headphone amplifier is wrapped in an eye-catching stainless steel chassis with aged wood sides. Its gain stage rocks four 12AU7/ECC82 tubes followed by a solid-state buffer, while four monoblock modules are used to optimize symmetry between the unit's four channels.

It's designed to drive a broad range of headphones, from eight-ohm consumer ear candy all the way up to 600-ohm audiophile classics. A frequency response of 3 Hz to 145 kHz is much lower and way higher than the human ear can register, which is said to ensure more depth and vibrancy while listening. And though the Medousa is reported to perform best when in fully balanced mode, users can opt for unbalanced ins and outs if preferred.

The company says that its new headphone amplifier has a deep, wide, slightly bright and fun character, and will go on sale early next year for €3,500 (that's a bit less than US$4,300), but is currently up for pre-order until January 31, 2021, for €2,975.

Product page: Medousa

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentAmplifiersHeadphonesAudiophileLuxury
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More