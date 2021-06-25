4K Laser TV uses liquid cooling for super-quiet operation

The GAC Technology Group partnered with HP Inc in early 2017 for a 10-year alliance to develop and market smart projectors. The BP5000 is the latest fruit of that collaboration, a Laser TV 4K ultra-short-throw projector that has won't disturb movie watchers with irritating fan noise.

Currently funding on Indiegogo, the HP BP5000 DLP projector uses an ALPD 3.0 fluorescence laser light source for more than 25,000 hours of use, and features liquid cooling to keep the system from running hot, so users should benefit from very quiet operation.

Liquid cooling technology helps keep the system from running hot without the need for irritating fans GAC Technology Group

The unit offers 4K UHD resolution, and can throw a 120-inch image from 13 in (33 cm) away from the wall or blackscreen, and being an ultra-short-throw design, there's less chance of the family cat spoiling the entertainment by casting a monstrous shadow. There's support for HDR10 for more life-like image reproduction, and for 90 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. MEMC motion compensation is included to reduce blur in fast-moving scenes.

The BP5000 boasts autofocus and auto keystone correction, and puts out 2,000 ANSI lumens, which GAC says is the equivalent of 6,000 optical lumens and should make it "immune to the interference of ambient light." And an eye-protection sensor will disable the light source if it detects a user approaching.

Making for an all-in-one entertainment package, two 15-W full-range speakers have been integrated into the unit, though there are S/PDIF and 3.5-mm audio jack connections for cabling up external audio setups, and one of the two HDMI ports is ARC capable too, for audio over HDMI. Users could also load content in via the included USB 2.0 port.

The HP BP5000 4K UST laser projector support screen mirroring, digital voice assistants, and comes with Roku cooked in GAC Technology Group

The system runs Android 8.0, and comes with MS6A848 quad-core processing brains with a Mali GPU and dedicated 4K color processing chip on board too, supported by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. There's Bluetooth 4.0, 802.11n dual-band Wi-Fi, and Ethernet LAN, and Roku Express 4K is bundled in so the projector can serve as a big screen smart TV. Users can even talk to the BP5000 thanks to Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and there's support for screen mirroring from iOS and Android devices as well.

Indiegogo pledges currently start at US$2,799, representing a saving of 30 percent on the expected retail price. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in September.

Source: Indiegogo