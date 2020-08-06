© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

Smart projector puts a touchscreen on your desk, a movie on your wall

By Paul Ridden
August 06, 2020
Smart projector puts a touchsc...
The touch display system can track up to 10 touch points
The touch display system can track up to 10 touch points
View 7 Images
The touch display system can track up to 10 touch points
1/7
The touch display system can track up to 10 touch points
When throwing down an image onto a flat surface, the Hachi Infinite M1 works pretty much like a tablet
2/7
When throwing down an image onto a flat surface, the Hachi Infinite M1 works pretty much like a tablet
The touch display technology will work when the image is thrown up on a wall, but the unit will need to be placed up close
3/7
The touch display technology will work when the image is thrown up on a wall, but the unit will need to be placed up close
The Hachi Infinite M1 can project a 100-inch diagonal image, though the optimum is about 40 inches
4/7
The Hachi Infinite M1 can project a 100-inch diagonal image, though the optimum is about 40 inches
The smart projector comes with a built-in battery and dual 5-W speakers
5/7
The smart projector comes with a built-in battery and dual 5-W speakers
A built-in 8-MP camera and bi-directional microphone make big screen video conferencing possible
6/7
A built-in 8-MP camera and bi-directional microphone make big screen video conferencing possible
The Hachi Infinite M1 smart projector and included accessories bundled into a hard carry case
7/7
The Hachi Infinite M1 smart projector and included accessories bundled into a hard carry case
View gallery - 7 images

Back in November 2018, we took a portable smart projector called the puppy cube for a spin, which offered touchscreen interaction. The company behind that image thrower has now announced the global release of a brighter, more powerful ultra-short throw projector dubbed the Hachi Infinite M1.

Like the puppy cube, when the M1 stands upright it projects a 23-inch image down onto a desktop, floor or other flat horizontal surface where its sensors wait for a users hands or fingers to enter the display area. It works pretty much like a tablet in this mode, with users able to tap projected icons to open apps or play games and so on. If you're in the boardroom, you can also interact with presentations thrown onto the wall when the M1 is laid flat on its back – though the unit will need to be pushed against the wall or screen for the touch display to work.

If you want to watch movies, the 720p projection system can throw up to 100 inches, but given that resolution it's probably best to stick to around 40 for sharpness (as we found with the puppy cube). There's auto keystone correction and autofocus – though manual focus adjustment is possible via the included remote. The Pro version offers 600 ANSI lumens center brightness, while the standard model manages 500.

The Hachi Infinite M1 can project a 100-inch diagonal image, though the optimum is about 40 inches
The Hachi Infinite M1 can project a 100-inch diagonal image, though the optimum is about 40 inches

The unit features a 5,000-mAh battery, is home to dual 5-W speakers, has Snapdragon 670 processor brains and runs Android 9.0 with a custom user interface. The Pro comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of solid state storage, and an included GPS positioning system, and the standard M1 gets 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. And with the help of a built-in 8-megapixel camera and bi-directional speaker, the smart projector can also serve as a wall-filling video conferencing solution.

Connectivity shapes up as 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 1.4 input and DisplayPort 1.4 output, there's a USB-C port for data input, and a 3.5-mm headphone jack for private listening.

Originally showcased at CES 2020 back in January, the standard M1 is on sale now for US$999. We've no info on pricing or release for the M1 Pro as of writing.

Product page: Hachi Infinite M1

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentTouch-enabledProjectorsAll-in-one
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More