And that brings us nicely to the touch response. If you go into this expecting the same kind of touch experience you'll get with a smartphone or tablet, you may be a little disappointed. The puppy cube did a decent enough job of registering where in the projected display our finger ends were and when they tapped an icon or gestured left or right for much of the time, but some touch actions needed to be repeated before achieving the desired result. On the whole though, not too shabby, and much better than having to use stylus-like pens.

