After seeing a pre-production prototype at IFA 2014, we got the opportunity to pick up a stylus-like pen, power up a portable projector and were able to interact with images thrown onto our wall by the successfully crowdfunded Touchjet Pond. Now China's Puppy Robotics is launching the puppy cube, a laser projector that also turns any flat surface into a touchscreen, but one that has its own speakers and doesn't require its users to hold a stylus.