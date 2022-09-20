Hisense adds cheaper UST projector to TriChroma Laser TV lineup

Hisense USA has launched a new 4K ultra-short-throw smart projector that features the same TriChroma laser engine as the L9G from 2021 and the PX1 Pro from earlier this year, but comes in cheaper than either.

As the name suggests, TriChroma architecture employs separate laser red, green and blue light sources for brighter visuals, as well as enabling support for 107% of the BT.2020 color space. The result, according to Hisense, can mean a similar, or better, true-to-life viewing experience than you'd get on a LED TV.

The DLP projector can throw 4K UHD content at up to 120 diagonal inches with variable focus keeping things sharp. A throw ratio of 0.25:1 means that it won't get quite as close to the wall or screen as Epson's LS800 model, but should still be a good fit for folks who don't have the space required for overhead projectors.

The PX1 outputs 2,000 lumens and boasts 1,000,000:1 of dynamic contrast, which could make for daylight viewing – particularly when used with an optional ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) screen – though image quality will be best after dark.

The PX1 supports 107% of the BT.2020 color space, outputs 2,000 lumens and can throw 120-inch 4K visuals to a wall or screen from just a few inches away Hisense USA

A Filmmaker mode turns off some of the unit's image processing to better deliver content "exactly the way the moviemakers intended," there's support for HDR10 and HLG and the Laser TV has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, with an ultra-low-latency mode that automatically engages when a console connection is detected and adjusts settings for optimum in-game performance.

The smart projector comes with Bluetooth and 802.11ac Wi-Fi cooked in, runs Android TV for access to thousands of entertainment apps, including Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video and Sling TV (though Netflix isn't mentioned). It can also mirror content from a smartphone screen thanks to Chromecast, is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, and can even become part of a user's smart home ecosystem.

The new model sports two HDMI 2.1 ports, including one with eARC capability for easier integration into a home theater audio setup, and is also WiSA ready for compatible multi-channel surround-sound systems, though the PX1 does rock its own 30-W Dolby Atmos sound system for "clear speech, crisp highs and booming lows." Elsewhere, there's digital/analog audio out, together with Ethernet LAN and USB connectivity.

The Hisense PX1 is available now for a street price of US$2,499.99, which is much less expensive than the L9G model and around 800 bucks cheaper than its Pro counterpart.

