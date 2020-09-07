© 2020 New Atlas
Home Entertainment

iFi Audio launches its first entry-level phono stage

By Paul Ridden
September 07, 2020
iFi Audio launches its first e...
The Zen Phono sits between the turntable and the hi-fi amp, and boosts the signal from the vinyl spinner without adding noise
The Zen Phono sits between the turntable and the hi-fi amp, and boosts the signal from the vinyl spinner without adding noise
View 6 Images
A rare inclusion for a phono stage, the Zen Phono features a Pentaconn 4.4-mm balanced output
1/6
A rare inclusion for a phono stage, the Zen Phono features a Pentaconn 4.4-mm balanced output
The Zen Phono sits between the turntable and the hi-fi amp, and boosts the signal from the vinyl spinner without adding noise
2/6
The Zen Phono sits between the turntable and the hi-fi amp, and boosts the signal from the vinyl spinner without adding noise
Even if your integrated amplifier has its own phono stage, the Zen Phono could improve your listening experience
3/6
Even if your integrated amplifier has its own phono stage, the Zen Phono could improve your listening experience
The Zen Phono can connect directly to the Zen Can for balanced listening through headphones
4/6
The Zen Phono can connect directly to the Zen Can for balanced listening through headphones
The Zen Phono is compatible with moving coil and moving magnet phono cartridges
5/6
The Zen Phono is compatible with moving coil and moving magnet phono cartridges
The Zen Phono includes a filter to smooth out unwanted subsonic output from warped records
6/6
The Zen Phono includes a filter to smooth out unwanted subsonic output from warped records
View gallery - 6 images

Though digital is very much the preferred format of modern music lovers, vinyl record sales have been steadily increasing. But some hi-fi amplifiers no longer have their own dedicated phono stage, meaning that the output from a turntable will need a boost from a little box called a preamp. The latest to come from the UK's iFi Audio is the Zen Phono.

The job of the phono stage is to amplify the output from the turntable and apply equalization without introducing noise. And even if your integrated amp comes with a built-in phono stage, it might not be up to snuff, with iFi saying that they're "rarely as good as a well-designed offboard phono stage placed in the signal chain between the turntable and a line-level input on the amp."

The company has decent form in this area, with its flagship iPhono3 Black Label model reported to offer class-leading, ultra-low-noise performance. That unit is pricey though, so iFi has developed a more affordable external phono stage as part of its Zen range, to "push the boundaries of what can be achieved in an entry-level phono stage."

The Zen Phono can connect directly to the Zen Can for balanced listening through headphones
The Zen Phono can connect directly to the Zen Can for balanced listening through headphones

The Zen Phono features a balanced, symmetrical dual mono circuitry, with surface-mounted components usually reserved for higher end audio gear and a custom OVA2637 op-amp for low distortion operation of 0.0001 percent.

The unit's power supply sits on its own "island" on the board, and is said to create a power supply with an oscillation frequency of 1.2 MHz. And the Zen Phono is compatible with turntables rocking moving coil or moving magnet phono cartridges, delivering four gain settings – 36 dB (for moving magnet cartridges), 48 dB (for high output moving coil cartridges), 60 dB (for lo output moving coil) and 72 dB (for very low output moving coil).

A subsonic filter can be engaged from the front panel, to intelligently filter out any unwanted subsonic output from warped records, without affecting deep bass on the recording.

Around back, users get gold-plated RCA ins and outs, a 4.4-mm Pentaconn balanced output for amps or active speakers with an equivalent input, and a grounding terminal.

The Zen Phono is on sale now for US$149.

Product page: Zen Phono

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Home EntertainmentVinylTurntablesAmplifiersAudio
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More