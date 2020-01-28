Ikea finally launches Frekvens modular light and sound collection

More than two years ago, Ikea announced a collaboration with Sweden's teenage engineering to develop a range of lighting and speaker modules. The limited edition Frekvens collection will now go on sale from February.

"Frekvens introduces sound into the home in a new way," said teenage engineering's Jesper Kouthoofd. "It is very simple, fun and playful – bringing a retro and unique aesthetic to Ikea not seen before. The range can help anyone become a home roadie, setting up your own sound system and light show with minimal effort."

The collection comprises 27 modules that can be mixed and matched to create a personal sound and light experience, and can be scaled up or down to suit individual needs. Unfortunately, there is little to no performance information available, but here's what we do know.

The Frekvens speaker comes with black and red front panels Ikea

The Frekvens speaker has 8 x 4 x 4 in (20 x 10 x 10 cm) dimensions and comes in yellow/black or red/black. Users stream music from a smartphone or source device over Bluetooth, and can look forward to 10-hours per charge from its integrated battery. There's a fabric handle to the top of the housing, a passive radiator below the volume knob and it ships with a set of feet so you don't scratch your furniture when you plonk it down somewhere. This module comes in at US$69.99.

A light-packing base that runs on three AAA-sized batteries can be had for $10, and if you need more bottom end, a speaker and subwoofer set is available for $149.

For $19.99 you can really groove on the move with the 2 x 1 x 4-in (5 x 2.5 x 10 cm) portable speaker. Bluetooth-enabled too, this module has a handy belt clip on the back.

The Frekvens collection comprises 27 modules Ikea

A $30 LED spotlight can be customized depending on mood or requirement, courtesy of a $17 set of accessories. The multi-use LED unit can pulse light to the music and can display one of seven motifs on the display grid out front – this module costs $40. The lighting modules can be connected to speaker units to form a block, or up to seven spotlights or multi-use units can be mounted to a $59.99 tripod.

Ikea has also designed a number of products to go with the Frekvens audio and lighting modules, including mugs, a Cajon, an ottoman and a silver raincoat.

Source: Ikea