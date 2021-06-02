JMGO taps Leica and Dynaudio for O1 Pro FHD ultra-short-throw projector

Back in April, China's JMGO partnered with Leica for the optics of its upcoming O1 Pro ultra-short-throw LED projector. Details were somewhat lacking, but with the launch of the Indiegogo funding campaign we can now fill in some of the blanks.

As well as rocking an optical engine co-developed with Leica for a throw of 100+ diagonal inches from as little as nine inches from the wall or screen, the O1 Pro has a brightness of 1,250 ANSI lumens, 6,000:1 dynamic contrast, a Laser TV-like wide color gamut, and its LED light source is reckoned good for 45,000 hours.

JMGO has cooked in real-time autofocus too, along with auto keystone correction, wall color calibration, and anti-glare technology and a low blue light mode to make viewing easier on your peepers, while the projector will also dim the light source when it senses someone approaching.

Two AI cameras have been included in the unit too, one to the front that caters for gesture control and another around back to aid with automatic brightness adjustment "to project the best image even under strong lighting conditions." There's Alexa voice control, and the built-in operating system features a music visualizer, message board, weather dashboard, digital art gallery, and more.

The Leica partnership isn't the only one for this projector, JMGO has also teamed up with Danish loudspeaker company Dynaudio for "powerful and immersive stereo sound" from its pair of built-in speakers.

Both O1 Series projectors feature built-in speakers co-developed with Denmark's Dynaudio, but only the Pro (right) benefits from optics developed in partnership with Leica JMGO

Elsewhere, the O1 Pro has 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB or storage to support its MediaTek CPU, there are two USB ports and two HDMI, and digital audio and Ethernet LAN as well.

All in, this shapely projector looks like a solid entry from JMGO in the ultra-short-throw projector space, though we'd need to check it out ourselves before commenting further.

The Indiegogo campaign has already smashed its funding target with 45 days left to run. Pledges for the O1 Pro start at HKD 6,666 (about US$860), and HKD 5,423 (US$699) for the O1. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in September.

Source: JMGO