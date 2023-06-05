Tri-color laser engine launches in N1 series smart projectors

Back in March, Shenzhen's JMGO launched a successful crowdfunding effort for a 4K smart projector that was mounted on an adjustable "gimbal-like" stand. Now the N1 Ultra is being joined by two other models to make up the new N1 series.

The N1 Ultra's Kickstarter attracted the attention of over 1,700 backers to the tune of HKD 17,592,929 before moving to Indiegogo InDemand and into the homes of supporters. From next month, the 4K DLP projector will go on general sale for US$2,299 – and will be joined by the N1 Pro and N1 models.

Before we look at the specs of the new series members, a quick recap of what the N1 Ultra has to offer. For this projector, JMGO developed a triple-color laser light engine aimed at reducing laser speckles, improving brightness uniformity and producing vivid colors while also having a long service life of 30,000 hours.

The cube-shaped body is mounted to a "gimbal-like" stand that allows for easy image adjustment from, say, wall to ceiling, there's cooked in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it runs Android TV 11 for app-based entertainment and gaming, and it rocks a pair of 10-W speakers. The only thing that's changed is how the brightness is listed on the spec sheet – the Kickstarter claimed 4,000 ANSI lumens but that's now shown as 2,200 CVIA lumens (which is a strict new standard from the China Video Industry Association).

The N1 Ultra flagship model is reported capable of 4K UHD resolution at up to 150 diagonal inches, supports 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut and HDR10, and includes Dolby speakers JMGO

For the commercial release, the Ultra has been joined by the N1 Pro and the N1 models – both Full HD projectors wearing a similar outward appearance to the flagship, and sharing some of its technology. They are each built around that proprietary MALC (Microstructure Adaptive Laser Control) light engine, for laser speckle reduction, brightness uniformity, a 10-bit color depth, support for 110% of the BT.2020 color gamut as well as HDR10, and 1,600:1 contrast.

The N1 Pro has the same dimensions as the Ultra (at 9.49 x 7.99 x 9.29 in/24.1 x 20.3 x 23.6 cm), and features the same TI 0.47-inch DMD chip, but brightness is reported to be 1,500 CVIA lumens. It also has two HDMI 2.1 ports (one with audio return), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and two 10-watt Dolby speakers with DTS decoding capabilities. This model is priced at $1,699.

The N1 projector can throw 1080p visuals at up to 150 inches, at a color accuracy of Delta 1 and brightness of 800 CVIA lumens JMGO

The final family member is the $999 N1, which also features the triple-color laser engine but only puts out 800 CVIA lumens. The display chip is smaller – a TI 0.33-inch DMD – and the onboard speakers are 5 watts each. There's just the one HDMI 2.1 port (though it does support eARC), the cube measures 7.36 x 6.5 x 7.52 in (18.7 x 16.5 x 19.1 cm), and the stand only allows for vertical adjustment.

"The acknowledgment we have received from movie enthusiasts, professional producers, and independent reviews affirms that triple color laser technology is the right path to pursue," said Chief Product Officer at JMGO, Will Wang. "Through continuous innovation in optical technology, we aim to lead and transform the projector industry."

All N1 series projectors will be available from July in the US, France and Germany.

Source: JMGO