Full HD projector throws Netflix at the wall, supported by JBL sound

LED projectors can often restrict users to after-dark movies only, but the K3 Full HD model from China's KJM puts out 1,500 lumens for daytime watching potential. The projector also rocks JBL sound and is officially certified for Netflix.

Consumer electronics outfit KJM has been making DVD players, laptops, tablets and projectors for a number of years, and has been working on the K3 since August 2020. The projector has now launched on Indiegogo, and its projection unit can manage 1080p/60-Hz visuals at up to 200 diagonal inches, with support for HDR10 content.

Where LED light sources typically offer fairly low brightness output for viewing in a darkened room only, the K3's setup is reported to manage 1,500 ANSI lumens – which could see the projector being powered on during the day, though the drapes may still need to be at least partially drawn and best results will still be after dark.

Autofocus and keystone correction should make for relatively easy setup and the unit is reported sealed to IPX5 standards, so dust shouldn't get inside to spoil movie nights.

KJM has also cooked in Dolby speakers certified by Harman's JBL brand for "a symphony of rich, precision-tuned sound." And the projector can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker between shows or movies.

The K3 is powered by MediaTek processing brains and runs on a Linux operating system, which means that users don't get access to the Play Store for entertainment apps but its makers have received the official stamp of approval from Netflix and Prime Video, though other platforms – such as Apple TV and Disney Plus – don't appear to be available out of the box.

This could be solved by users opting to buy a streaming stick from Roku or Amazon and plug that into one of the HDMI ports around back, or content from mobile devices as well as PCs and Macs can be wirelessly cast to the projector. Dual-band Wi-Fi is included, along with USB and Ethernet.

Indiegogo perks for the KJM K3 currently start at US$279, and the unit will include power cables for the US, EU and UK plus a Bluetooth remote. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, worldwide shipping is estimated to start from November. The video below has more.

KJM K3 - Certified Netflix & JBL Speakers Brightest Projector

Source: KJM